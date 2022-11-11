Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:36
comunicato stampa

Skin Reborn Every Day, Storyderm releases the renewed gold spicule peeling "Princess Peel".

11 novembre 2022 | 13.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyderm, a dermacosmetic brand, released a renewed "Princess Peel," a gold spicule peeling product.

Princess Peel is a spicule peeling product that can quickly improve overall skin problems by activating a regeneration mechanism through micro-stimulations on the basal layer.

The renewed product would minimize irritation and maximize the efficacy by enhancing the functional ingredients.

Storyderm's spicule in Princess Peel is extracted from freshwater sponge, a sea creature composed only of cells. When dried and made into powders, it can help as a therapy for certain diseases, particularly for inflammatory skin problems since it is effective in skin soothing and anti-inflammation. It's in a very fine white spicule powder form so the needle cannot be seen with the naked eye, and hydrolyzed sponge, called spongilla spicule because it is a kind of acicular silica bone.

The white spicule in the Princess Peel is composed of a uniform shape and size (80-300㎛) with the hyper-pure separation refining technology, making it less irritative and painful to the skin.

Princess Peel of Storyderm makes active ingredients be effectively delivered and permeated by ionization and placing 24K gold into the white spicule which is 98% pure and has a 4,500 porous structure. This enables the fast improvement of overall skin problems such as acne, scar, pigmentation, wrinkles, pore, and elasticity by boosting the quick skin turnover through the improvement of blood flow, oxygen supply, and new cell activity.

Princess Peel is a wrinkle care and whitening dual functional cosmetic with adenosine and niacinamide, which are the functional ingredients verified by the Korean Food and Drugs Administration. Combining with the ingredients, acetyl hexapeptide and oligopeptide maximizes the synergy effect.

Spicule is the ingredient that has been founded as spicule peeling system in Germany in the 1960s, which is a beauty program well-known all around the world with numerous research and clinical trials. Other than Princess peel, Storyderm has also introduced Timemachine Peel, a product that is in a powder form with 99% spicule, to the market as a steady seller by gaining a great reputation for its effects from many customers.

Company Name :  SENSCO  COName: Alina ShinEmail: sales01@sensco.co.kr Division : Oversea Sales ManagerAddress: 4F, 137, Sagimakgol-ro, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of KoreaPhone : +82 10 4273 8288Website: www.storyderm.com

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/storyderm_korea/Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6CswVF6FfQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943568/Princess_peel_img_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skin-reborn-every-day-storyderm-releases-the-renewed-gold-spicule-peeling-princess-peel-301675534.html

