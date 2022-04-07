Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:22
SKY Technology and D'CENT Wallet Developer Sign Marketing MOU

07 aprile 2022 | 15.02
SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD and IoTrust, the developer of the D'CENT cryptocurrency wallet, announced the signing of a MOU to cooperate on marketing for SKY Play, a major new NFT business platform launched by SKY Technology.

SKY Technology, which recently created a Singapore-based corporation, is poised to issue its own cryptocurrency for exchange on global markets. It will also release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY Play.

Sang-ok Chang, CEO of SKY Technology, said that, "SKY Play is the ultimate easy NFT business platform, and we welcome our new partnership with D'CENT, one of the most technologically advanced and globally competitive crypto wallets in the marketplace today. We at SKY Technology have made it our singular goal to ensure that SKY Play provides the utmost in convenience, reliability, and accessibility for everyone who joins this exciting new platform."

Sangsu Baek, the CEO of IoTrust said, "DeFi services have grown explosively in the last year, and there is no doubt that NFTs and P2E will become the blockchain killer apps of 2022. Through our NFT- and P2E-based platform partnership with SKY Play, D'CENT will play a major role in the expansion of the blockchain ecosystem, including by widening opportunities in Southeast Asia."

SKY PLAY

Starting with easy P2E games, SKY Play will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including games, movies, sports, education, and art, all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX. SKY Play will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

D'CENT Wallet

D'CENT is a next-generation cryptocurrency hardware wallet offering a robust set of security features. Every D'CENT cold wallet is built on multi-IC architecture to provide the strongest protection of private keys. D'CENT features fingerprint biometric authentication to secure users' privacy and data and works together with mobile devices via secure a bluetooth connection for wireless convenience. 

articoli
in Evidenza