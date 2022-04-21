Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Aprile 2022
18:39
comunicato stampa

SKY Technology Partnership with KOREAEDUGROUP to Break New Ground of Edutech through SKY Play

21 aprile 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKY Technology Co., LTD and KOREAEDUGROUP, a professional employment education company, signed an MOU.

In line with Web 3.0, the two companies are opening a new era of edutech (education technology) that adds sustainability by grafting NFT made possible with blockchain technology into the field of education.

With its 58 business operations nationwide, KOREAEDUGROUP will adopt NFT applications for the first time in the education service industry, mapping out the mid-long-term planning in respect of the membership management, motivation boost, and trend leading innovative image. 

SKY Technology will provide opportunities for the students who major in computer and design by creating NFT for their works, adding powerful tools for the employment management after completing their curriculums.

SKY Technology, which recently created a Singapore-based corporation, is poised to issue its own cryptocurrency for exchange on global markets. It will also release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY Play, the easy NFT business platform.

Sang-Ok Chang, the CEO of SKY Technology, commented on the significance of the partnership, "We stand at a turning point where new technology becomes a part of our daily life beyond its theoretical conception. This partnership in the education service business with SKY Play is quite a new concept in Korea, but it will definitely bring in synergy beyond its potential."

A KOREAEDUGROUP's official said, "Collaboration with SKY Technology who leads the blockchain industry and its popularization is expected to further expand the experience in digital art content productions for students and strengthen the core of our curriculums."

SKY Play

Starting with easy P2E games, SKY Play will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including games, movies, sports, education, and art, all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

KOREAEDUGROUP

As an institution specializing in vocational education services, KOREAEDUGROUP fosters professionals in each and every job sector available through various and detailed curriculums such as computer art design and programming, computer graphics, games, beauty, cooking, and more.

It is a differentiated education system catering to the pace of change in the field and the need for lifelong learning, leading the adult education market with its registered students of 110,000 annually.

articoli
in Evidenza