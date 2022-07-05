Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:46
comunicato stampa

Skyhawk Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sanofi for Oncology and Immunology Targets

05 luglio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Companies to leverage Skyhawk's proprietary SkySTAR™ platform to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing to address challenging oncology and immunology targets.

Skyhawk receives $54 million upfront payments, potentially over $2 billion in aggregate development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

PARIS and BOSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing for challenging oncology and immunology targets.

Frank NestleGlobal Head of Research and Chief Scientific Officer, Sanofi"We look forward to this collaboration with Skyhawk, a pioneer in developing novel small molecules that modulate critical RNA splice sites. Skyhawk's SkySTAR™ platform integrating proprietary computational biology tools, kinetic models, and conformational structural models of RNA, offers an exciting opportunity to build drugs that treat disease targets which today have limited or no therapeutic options."

Bill HaneyChief Executive Officer, Skyhawk Therapeutics"Sanofi is a global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, and we look forward to working with their talented team to build novel small molecule therapeutics that modify RNA splicing for the treatment of critical diseases of high unmet need. We are excited to develop drugs for challenging targets with Sanofi and look forward to working together on these potentially first- and best-in-class programs."

Terms of the AgreementUnder the collaboration agreement, Sanofi will pay Skyhawk $54 million upfront. Skyhawk will grant Sanofi exclusive licenses to worldwide intellectual property rights to candidates discovered and developed under the collaboration that are directed to program targets. Following DC status, Sanofi will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization. Skyhawk is also eligible to receive over $2 billion in potential milestone payments, as well as potential royalties on future sales.

About Skyhawk TherapeuticsSkyhawk develops and commercializes therapies using its novel SkySTAR™ platform, building small molecules that provide breakthrough treatments for patients. Skyhawk has productive collaborations across a broad range of disease areas ranging from neurodegenerative disease to oncology. 

For more information visit:www.skyhawktx.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyhawk-therapeutics/ https://twitter.com/Skyhawk_Tx

SKYHAWK MEDIA CONTACT:Maura McCarthymaura@skyhawktx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710814/Skyhawk_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza