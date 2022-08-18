Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:18
comunicato stampa

SKYPlay and Retrocat signed a contract for a new game's onboarding

18 agosto 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18th, 2022, SKYPlay Inc. announced that it signed a contract with Retrocat to onboard 'Project D'(TBA) on its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" that will be released at the end of this month.

'Project D' is a maiden game by Jongbeom Lee as the CEO of Retrocat and will be available on SKYPlay within this year as an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game.

CEO Jongbeom Lee has experience in global game development and publishing across various genres such as 'Goddess Kiss', 'Ocean Tales', and 'Galaxy Tornado on WEMIX'.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPlay Inc. listed its cryptocurrency, SKYPlay Token(SKP) on MEXC, one of the global leading cryptocurrency trading platforms. SKYPlay Inc. will develop and publish a series of eP2E games based on the Polygon(MATIC) network, and will also release three games including the first game, Coin Grid within this year.

Prior to the debut of SKYPlay's platform, the global pre-registration of Coin Grid began from the 11th of this month and it is currently ongoing at SKYPlay website (skyplay.io). The game will be released with the timeline of the platform's beta release in this month.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPlay Inc. stated, "We are constantly pursuing partnerships with small to medium-sized game creators to establish ourselves as a globally recognized and self-reliant platform together with game developers. Please look forward to it as we internalize and implement our identity as the platform that offers entertainment with various content services in addition to games."

Jongbeom Lee, the CEO of Retrocat said, "We put all our hard work into developing games that create synergy with blockchain technology. Retrocat is pleased to cooperate with SKYPlay for our first game service release. We will deliver more valuable experience to users based on our previous development and publishing experience."

SKYPlaySKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

RetrocatThe nature of the game does not change even as time changes.Our goal is to find the pure essence of the game; develop and service based on our goal in accordance with the market's needs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
