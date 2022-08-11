Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

SKYPlay opens pre-registration for Coin Grid prior to the platform's debut

11 agosto 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11th, 2022, SKYPlay Inc. opens global pre-registration of Coin Grid, an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game before the beta release of its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" at the end of this month.

All pre-registered participants will receive commodities and game characters which can be used in the game, Coin Grid. There will be an air-drop event for additional goodies, such as SKP tokens to those participants who take part in friend invitation activities. The given game characters are the top picks from the poll on SKYPlay's official community which had taken place last month. Players can receive up to four characters per person.

Pre-registration is available at SKYPlay(skyplay.io) and the game will be released with the timeline of the platform's beta release.

The game's UX/UI has been upgraded to integrate user satisfaction and participation for the game based on the insights from the two global tests which had taken place in the first half of this year. Considerable details and advancement work have been put into the game so that the player's time and effort put into the game could return into a cashable asset.

Coin Grid is a new NFT game with the theme of saving cute Antarctic characters in danger of global warming, and to adventure together. It is the first casual game to be presented by Kyung-Min Kim, the CEO of IDaNote, who had formerly served as the Global Manager for the 'Modoo Marble' from Netmarble.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPlay Inc. listed its cryptocurrency, SKYPlay Token(SKP) on MEXC, one of the global leading cryptocurrency trading platforms. SKYPlay Inc. will develop and publish a series of eP2E games based on the Polygon(MATIC) network, and plans to release two more games within this year.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPlay Inc. stated, "Prior to the grand debut of our platform, we synchronized our company name with 'SKYPlay', the platform that is accessible, practical, and connected to our everyday life. Starting with eP2E games, we will diversify the various lifestyle contents services to encourage virtuous circles and growth of the SKP ecosystem."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem. 

