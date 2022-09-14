Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:19
comunicato stampa

SKYPlay, the blockchain platform and CoinGrid game goes live beta

14 settembre 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYPLAY Inc. announced the beta release of its blockchain platform, SKYPlay and eP2E (easy Play to Earn) game, CoinGrid.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. listed its cryptocurrency, SKP (SKYPlay Token) on MEXC and ProBit Global, the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms. SKYPLAY Inc. will continuously develop and publish a series of eP2E games based on the Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, the Polygon (MATIC) network, and has plans to release two more games within this year in addition to CoinGrid, which was launched together with the SKYPlay platform.

Prior to the SKYPlay platform's official launch at the end of this year, its stability and reliability will be ensured by featuring key functions including the SWAP system and the Marketplace for NFT transactions in sequential orders. Additionally, SKYPLAY Inc. will increase SKP's presence in the market by listing SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKYPlay platform is broadening its contents by promoting X2E (X to Earn), a new app-tech market, based on its brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold Fun, Utility, and Easy contents while maintaining the platform's Liquidity.

CoinGrid is the first casual NFT game developed and presented by Kyung-Min Kim, the CEO of IDaNote and the former Global Manager of the 'Modoo Marble' from Netmarble. The game has drawn positive expectations within the market from the opening of pre-registration. 

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "We are expanding user-pool with events and community activities based on user communities already established in over 170 countries. SKYPlay will create NFT contents that cater to varied lifestyles alongside popular casual games to ensure the 'sustainability' and 'stability' of the platform. We will build up an open ecosystem that will grow with users by incorporating user-friendly innovation and technology."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

