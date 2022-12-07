Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Dicembre 2022
19:12
comunicato stampa

Skyservice Expands its Network to California with New Jet Center

07 dicembre 2022 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The modern facility will provide world-class aviation services to the Napa community

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private jet center network will be expanding to Napa, California.

The 60,000-square-foot full-service private jet center at Napa County Airport (APC) will include fixed-based operations (FBO) and maintenance services. The new facility will also provide luxurious lounge amenities for passengers and flight crews, conference room capabilities and upscale customer services.

"We are excited to develop a private jet facility that will serve as the pinnacle gateway to one of North America's most renowned recreation hubs," stated Benjamin Murray, president, and CEO, Skyservice. "Our expansion in Napa demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class private aviation services in North America, supporting local communities and their economies."

The state-of-the-art facility will house a 40,000-square-foot hangar with 28-foot-high and 160-foot-wide doors that can accommodate newer aircraft such as the Gulfstream 650 while supporting the airport's more popular Citation and Challenger aircraft with ease. Upon completion, the facility will support some of the industry's top sustainable operations solutions.

"We are passionate about shaping the future of business aviation by offering innovative and responsible operations to our customers. With a strong commitment to reduce carbon emissions and work toward climate action, we strive to improve and implement sustainable initiatives in our industry and seek partners sharing our vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Construction will commence in the new year. Beginning January 2023, Skyservice will temporarily operate out of a modular facility at Napa County Airport.  Skyservice Business Aviation has consistently been rated best FBO in Canada by readers of Aviation International News (AIN) and by the Professional Pilot Magazine, PRASE survey.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email: Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963641/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-expands-its-network-to-california-with-new-jet-center-301697275.html

