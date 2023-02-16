Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
19:00 Roma, allarme bomba nel cuore della Capitale

18:49 Ruby ter, Lele Mora: "Ad Arcore cene noiosissime, ci si travestiva da Napoleone"

18:43 Energia, Mattarella: "Evitare sprechi contribuisce al benessere di tutti"

18:19 Roma, allarme smog: sabato 18 febbraio stop auto diesel Euro 4

17:54 Terremoto Turchia, ritrovato il corpo di Angelo Zen

17:44 Terzo Polo, Renzi: "Non divorzio da Calenda"

17:39 Superbonus, il Cdm decide sui crediti fiscali: allarme Ance per le imprese

17:36 Spazio, 10 anni fa l'impatto della meteora Chelyabinsk sulla Russia: ferite 1.500 persone

17:32 Napoli, a 84 anni si laurea per la seconda volta

17:15 Ucraina come la Corea? Russia prepara il piano B

17:13 Caso Cospito, Delmastro indagato a Roma

16:18 Meloni influenzata, annullati impegni istituzionali

Skyservice Expands to Vancouver, British Columbia

16 febbraio 2023 | 18.09
Providing Full Business Aviation Service at Canada's Second-Busiest Airport

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, is expanding its full-service business aviation operations to Vancouver International Airport ("YVR"), Canada.

Skyservice Vancouver will offer fixed-based operations (FBO), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), charter, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and acquisition services. This property is the eleventh full-service private jet center for Skyservice. The company has two additional locations specifically designated for avionics, aircraft upgrades and heavy maintenance in Muskoka, Ontario, and the newly acquired 80,000 square-foot hangar at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

"We are thrilled to add Vancouver to our growing network of award-winning business aviation jet centers in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest," commented Benjamin Murray, President and CEO, Skyservice. "Increasingly, business aviation clients are looking for providers who deliver full aircraft support, from aircraft consultation and management to maintenance and full ground and fuel support with impeccable fixed-base operation facilities. We are proud to now offer this level of service in Vancouver."   

The company has agreed to a long-term lease with World Fuel Services at Canada's second-busiest airport with plans to modernize the existing property and further invest in the buildout of the location's business aviation service capacity.

Skyservice is committed to providing high quality business aviation service and support across North America. In February, the company will open in Napa, California and begin work on a new private jet hangar in Seattle to replace its Boeing Field site. This past year, Skyservice also finished construction of a new FBO facility in Redmond, Oregon, and added hangar capacity in Bend, Oregon, to accommodate the region's expanding business aviation traffic.

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-expands-to-vancouver-british-columbia-301749115.html

