28 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:46
Slovenia recognised in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022

28 ottobre 2021 | 15.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a thriving culinary scene, range of outdoor pursuits and highly regarded green credentials, Slovenia has been named 5th in the top 10 countries to visit next year, according to world-leading travel publisher Lonely Planet

Global travel authority Lonely Planet has named Slovenia 5th in its top 10 countries to visit next year with the release of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022. Now in its 17th year, this edition places a particular emphasis on the best sustainable travel experiences – ensuring travellers will have a positive impact wherever they choose to go.

Slovenia has long been praised for having an emphasis on responsible travel and in 2016 was named 'the world's most sustainable country' after becoming the first entire nation to earn green certification by Dutch organisation Green Destinations. The Slovenia Tourist Board (STB) has continually built upon this, developing a tourism strategy – the Green Scheme of Slovenia Tourism – that places quality over quantity and communities over consumerism, putting locals at the heart of Slovenia and providing visitors with authentic and boutique travel experiences. Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022 praises Slovenia for being green both literally and figuratively, highlighting its focus on sustainability as well as its vast, naturally beautiful landscape.

The accolade follows a successful 2021 for Slovenia, tipped as one of Europe's most exciting new culinary destinations. Unveiled just last month, the 2021 edition of The Michelin Guide welcomed a new member bringing the country's total up to 8 stars in 7 restaurants, and 6 Michelin Green Stars or 53 restaurants in total. In 2021 31 restaurants and farms gained Slovenia Green Cuisine label. In this same year, Slovenia has a title European Region of Gastronomy for its exceptional culinary scene that puts sustainability at the forefront.

Slovenia also welcomed several new hiking and cycling routes this year including the Green Gourmet Route in June, which encourages visitors to explore the country's varied landscape and local communities through local dishes on two wheels, and the Juliana Loop Biking Trail, a 290km journey through the beautiful Julian Alps mountain range. The new trails support STB's key theme for 2022 and 2023 of outdoors and sports tourism; for visitors to experience Slovenia's fantastic outdoor activities and diverse sporting events.

For more information about Slovenia, visit www.slovenia.info.

