Giovedì 03 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:08
comunicato stampa

SLOW FASHION MANIFESTO: VISIBLE SKILLS AND PRODUCT CERTIFICATION

03 marzo 2022 | 17.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADE IN ITALY AND HAUTE À PORTER: THEONEMILANO EXHIBITION IS BACK

MILAN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheOneMilano March 2022: a cosmopolitan exhibition that brings together 90 brands from 11 countries. The 11th exhibition brings the coolest trends and must have items from the Women's A/W 2023 collections to the exhibition centre, with interesting digressions into women's and men's new outerwear, especially in sportswear. The international women's haut-à-porter exhibition will have a distinctive theme: #bettertogether, a hashtag that identifies and brings together leather and fashion sector exhibitions.

 

 

TheOneMilano will be at the Fieramilano Rho exhibition centre from 13 to 15 March at the same time as Micam, Mipel and Homi Fashion & Jewels.

The heart of the exhibition will be the special area "Slow Fashion Manifesto: visible skills" dedicated to the "Made in Italy" concept and its sectors of expertise, created in collaboration with Confartigianato, with the contribution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ITA/ICE.

An essential cornerstone of TheOneMilano's philosophy, Slow Fashion focuses attention on beautiful, well-made garments that are destined to have a long wardrobe life, through the seasons and across generations.

TheOneMilano exhibition tells the story of some of the trades that make the fashion collections produced by companies beautiful, well-made and in demand all over the world. 

So the secrets of the embroiderer, the tailor, the loom weaver, the shoemaker, the leather goods maker, the milliner, the furrier, the glasses maker, the goldsmith and the lace maker are revealed. All taking part with their work bench and tools; all ready to show off their skills in terms of sustainability and waste minimisation.

Making its debut at TheOneMilano, in the collections, will be FURMARK®, the international certification for furs, created by the IFF, International Fur Association, and all the fur sector associations around the world. 

The project involved more than three years of work, uniting the forces of all the fur sector's branches, with the help of the LVMH group and numerous clothing companies, and on 13 March it will be welcoming the first certified pieces, ready to enter stores for Winter 2022/23.

TheOneMilano, will take place from 13 to 15 March 2022 at the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition centre from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 13/14 March, and from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 15 March.

www.theonemilano.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759025/TheOne_Milano.jpg

in Evidenza