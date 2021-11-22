Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:02
comunicato stampa

SmallRig announces the RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light, designed to provide creators with the ability to create the desired lighting set up for the shooting environment from smart devices

22 novembre 2021 | 12.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16th, SmallRig announced the RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light. It is the first full-colour smart video light launched by SmallRig, with intelligent App control – SmallGoGo. The SmallGoGo App allows a wide range of user-based controls and intelligent lighting adjustment functions thanks to the wireless remote control technology.

With the SmallGoGo App, users can adjust any of the 7 function modes of the RM75 anytime: CCT, HIS, RGBW, FX, Color Card, Color Picker and Light Effect Control, helping creatives get a wide range of diverse lighting effects.

Product Highlights:

Price & Availability

RRP: $79 USD( GST included & Import tax may occur )SmallRig RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light is available for pre-order from November 16th.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693828/SmallRig_RM75_Magnetic_Smart_LED_Light.jpg

 

