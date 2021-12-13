Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Dicembre 2021
SmallRig Holiday Gift Ideas for Content Creators, YouTubers, Vloggers, and Livestreamers

13 dicembre 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this holiday season, SmallRig is pleased to suggest a list of gifts for content creators in different fields, including camera and mobile videomakers, Vloggers, and livestreamers. Whether they're finding the right gift for themselves or their friends, these gift ideas can be helpful.

Recommendations for Camera Videomakers:

Recommendations for Mobile Videomakers:

Recommendation for Livestreamers/Vloggers: 

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creators using cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video productions, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams possible.

in Evidenza