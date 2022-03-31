Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:20 Nuova tessera sanitaria, cosa cambia e quando arriva

07:55 Guerra Ucraina, Bbc: "Da Russia 6mila euro a soldati siriani per combattere"

07:43 live Guerra Ucraina-Russia live, ultime notizie oggi: news ultima ora 31 marzo

07:33 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia prepara vasta offensiva in Donbass"

07:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, cessate il fuoco a Mariupol dalle 9. Domani nuovi colloqui

00:12 Guerra Ucraina, cessate il fuoco a Mariupol e Russia via da Chernobyl

00:03 Stato emergenza, fine oggi: misure e green pass, cosa cambia da 1 aprile

23:54 Bonomi: "Dobbiamo mettere un tetto al prezzo del gas"

23:13 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Negoziati per ora solo parole"

22:04 Terremoto oggi al largo di Salina

21:13 Ucraina-Russia, Kadyrov boccia negoziati: "Niente compromessi"

21:04 Bruce Willis si ritira per malattia: cos'è l'afasia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SmallRig Introduces the "Black Mamba" Cage Kit for the Canon R5 C Cinema Camera

30 marzo 2022 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Canon EOS R5 C Cinema Camera offers impressive video features. And SmallRig's new "Black Mamba" Cage system provides the perfect platform to attach essential components onto the R5 C – allowing it to achieve enhanced performance and fast handling.

SmallRig designers closely analyzed the camera body to make sure the "Black Mamba" cage followed its contours, while ensuring that access was available to all controls and ports. The rugged, lightweight aluminum alloy frame provides protection and offers multiple mounting points for attaching accessories like top handle, side grip, monitor mount, video light, microphone, power supply, and more.

The features that make a difference

Exclusive innovations include: 

1) A detachable extended baseplate that not only improves balance and stability by allowing you to move the camera further back on the platform, it also serves as a riser plate for increased clearance when attaching a bottom rail

2) Multiple Power Supply Solution kits that offer increased recording time whether you're shooting handheld or tripod, shoulder rig, or stabilizer mounted

Price & Availability

The "Black Mamba" Cage includes the detachable extended baseplate ID: 3890

The "Black Mamba" Cage Kit includes the detachable extended baseplate, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp and the "Black Mamba" Top Handle ID: 3891

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776784/SmallRig_Introduces__Black_Mamba__Cage_Kit_Canon_R5_C_Cinema.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza cinema Camera SmallRig's new Cage system provides Montecitorio
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, pagamenti ancora in dollari e euro
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, torna l'inverno con pioggia e neve
News to go
Ucraina, bombardamenti su Croce Rossa a Mariupol
News to go
Chernobyl, appello della vice premier ucraina all'Onu
News to go
Nigeria fuori da Mondiali, caos allo stadio
News to go
Amianto, pensione di invalidità: domande entro il 31 marzo
News to go
Caserta, reperti archeologici di epoca romana trovati in officina meccanica
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Mondiali 2022, Portogallo e Polonia si qualificano
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Unesco boccia la candidatura del caffè espresso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza