Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 20:40
comunicato stampa

SmallRig introduces the "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6, featuring innovative and ergonomic designs for the ultimate filming experience.

01 marzo 2022 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to maximize the stunning video performance of the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 camera, SmallRig has released a complete accessory ecosystem - the "Black Mamba" Series for content creators - to get the most out of the GH6 camera.

The LUMIX GH6 is Panasonic's latest high-end Micro Four Thirds video camera. Its vast range of video modes, advanced image stabilization, and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p with no time limit makes the LUMIX GH6 an excellent camera for YouTubers and filmmakers.

The SmallRig "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem includes a full cage, a handheld kit, a 12mm/15mm single rod clamp for attaching a follow focus, a sunhood, and a screen protector for optimized viewing.

SmallRig Camera Cage for Panasonic LUMIX GH6 (SRP: $99USD)

SmallRig Cage Kit for Panasonic LUMIX GH6 (SRP: $169USD)

The SmallRig "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 camera is available on www.SmallRig.com and from distribution channels around the world. 

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasts, Vlogs, professional video productions, and other fields and are supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig Program to co-design products with global creators and make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756813/SmallRig.jpg  

