Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021
17:20
comunicato stampa

SmallRig introduces the latest accessory ecosystem for the Sony ZV-E10 camera

08 settembre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Designed to inspire your infinite creativity with the Sony ZV-E10

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig announces the release of an accessory ecosystem for the Sony ZV-E10, starting with a Cage with Grip, Extension Grip and Cold Shoe Adapter with Windshield Kit, you can take your vlogging to the next level.

Sony introduced the new ZV-E10, the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera, on 27th July 2021. Designed from the ground up for vloggers and content creators, it has an articulated screen with touch functionality, 4K video capture, a built-in directional 3-capsule mic for high-quality audio recording.

With the Cage with Grip for ZV-E10, you are able to add a variety of SmallRig accessories to unlock your creativity and boost your video productions.

SmallRig Cage with Grip for Sony ZV-E10

For the vlogger on the go, the Extension Grip provides additional lightweight flexibility and comfort.

SmallRig Extension Grip for Sony ZV-E10

SmallRig Cold Shoe Adapter and Windshield Kit is ideal for all ZV-E10 users, maximizing the performance of the internal ZV-E10 microphone.

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig accessories for Sony ZV-E10 are available for pre-order from September 8.

SmallRig Cage with Grip for Sony ZV-E10 retails for $49.9, Extension Grip for Sony ZV-E10(Black/Silver) retails for $29.9, Cold Shoe Adapter with Windshield Kit for Sony ZV-E10 and ZV-1 retails for $9.9.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlog, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User CoDesign (UCD) model and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators, we make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610903/image.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
