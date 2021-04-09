Cerca nel sito
 
SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3

09 aprile 2021 | 03.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig launches two innovative accessories for Sony FX3 based on the product definition and application scenarios of the new camera.

SmallRig Releases Innovative Accessories for Sony FX3

Both the half/modular cage and the full/integrated cage are brought to the market, featuring multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, 3/8"-16 ARRI positioning holes, NATO rails and cold shoes to realize diverse creation needs. Built-in Arca-swiss quick release plate at the bottom of the cage allows quick switch between handheld, tripod, gimbal and other shooting scenarios. In addition, the cages support SmallRig power bank holder and lightweight matte box to setup the complete shooting solution.

Sony FX3 modular cage: adopts a modular structure while the top NATO rail comes with a detachable design. The cage supports Sony original XLR adapter handle, SmallRig handheld series, microphones, LED lights and other accessories. With built-in cold shoe and 15mm rod clamp, the follow focus can be mounted through the 15mm to 12mm rod to fully improve the shooting mobility of Sony FX3.

Sony FX3 integrated cage: seamlessly fits the camera to enhance the protection. The cage is compatible with SmallRig XLR top handle and various mounting options are provided to support dual-handed cinematic cameras.

Official Website:

https://www.smallrig.com/smallrig-half-cage-for-sony-fx3-3278.html https://www.smallrig.com/smallrig-cage-for-sony-fx3-cinema-camera-3277.html

For Resellers:

https://www.smallrigreseller.com/authorized-reseller

About Sony FX3

On February 23, Sony officially released the full-frame cinematic camera FX3, which is currently the most compact cinematic camera of Sony. It is equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor that can achieve autofocus and present excellent cinematic texture to creators.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483667/SmallRig_SonyFX3.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SmallRig launches two Accessories for Sony FX3 SmallRig Releases Sony FX3
