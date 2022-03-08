Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:43
comunicato stampa

Smart City Expo Doha 2022 will address the main challenges facing the cities of the future

08 marzo 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th and 30th of March 2022, Msheireb Downtown Doha will allocate a new edition of Smart City Expo Doha, the region's leading urban innovation event. With the theme "Sustaining a Future of Resilience," the second edition of the trade show will focus on the main challenges facing the cities of tomorrow and the solutions technology can offer to those who live in them.

 

 

Organized by the Government of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; with the support of its innovation laboratory, TASMU, hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha, and bought by Fira de Barcelona, Smart City Expo Doha will offer a full programme of talks centred on five topics: sustainable cities, global economy and digital readiness, sporting events and connected society, the city as a platform, and reshaping digital public services.

Over 70 speakers, both international and local, are expected to take part, sharing ideas and solutions in terms of how to create a better and more sustainable future for cities and the people who live in them. Notably, keynote speeches will be given by Peter Hirshberg and Jonas Kjellberg.

Hirshberg is an expert innovation advisor for cities and businesses, CEO of Lighthouse.one, Venture Partner at Catalyst Opportunity Zone Impact Fund and founding president of the Maker City urban innovation centre. Kjellberg is a co-author of the Gear Up books used in Stanford University's MBA executive program, and chairman of Nornorm, a company that promotes a circular model of consumption.

In addition to the conference, the event will also have an exhibition area with over 50 participating companies, representing 20 different countries. These include technology companies such as Ooredoo, Huawei, Microsoft, QNB, Vodafone or Meeza which will offer visitors the most cutting-edge solutions in urban innovation.

Smart City Expo Doha is part of the internationalisation strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organised by Fira de Barcelona, which will hold its 12th edition from 15 to 17 November 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760046/Smart_City_Expo_Doha_2022.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
