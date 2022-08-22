Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:20 Vaccino covid, Bassetti: "Speranza lascia con flop quarta dose"

14:19 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Pronte liste Lega"

14:03 Covid oggi Toscana, 330 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 22 agosto

13:52 Attentato figlia Dugin, Russia: "È stata ucraina fuggita in Estonia"

13:51 GammaDonna lancia Fab50, faro sulle imprenditrici più innovative

13:45 Elezioni politiche 2022, Polverini fuori da liste Forza Italia

13:13 Elezioni politiche 2022, Pizzarotti: "Non mi candido"

12:48 Vaticano, Becciu: "Grande gioia, grato al Papa"

12:44 Fedez e Ferragni, video sull'orlo di un precipizio ed è polemica social

12:37 Napoli, 80enne spara alla moglie e si barrica in casa

12:26 Eni scopre un vasto giacimento di gas a Cipro

12:25 Russia, "bomba su auto figlia Dugin azionato a distanza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

smartShift establishes Customer Advisory Council to solicit feedback on Product Strategy

22 agosto 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BOSTON and MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, the global leader in Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations, today announced the formation of their new Customer Advisory Council. 

smartShift Customer Advisory Council brings together thought leaders with common interests, concerns, and enthusiasm to solve complex problems related to custom SAP applications in innovative ways. smartShift customers like Boehringer Ingelheim, BMW, EDEKA, JBS, Logista, Procter & Gamble, ZF, and others will provide feedback and guidance on smartShift solutions and to help to define our future roadmap to address SAP Clean Core and Application Modernization needs. 

Derek Oats, smartShift CEO, says: "Feedback from our customers has always been one of the key drivers for smartShift innovations and has helped us to become the global leader in Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations. We are looking forward to engaging with many of our prestigious customers on a regular basis, receiving their input on the solutions we offer, and creating technology to solve key industry challenges.

"The first session was very engaging. We discussed how organizations use or think about automation for their S/4HANA conversions," says Arndt Hoffmann, Chief Strategist at smartShift. 'It was great to see market leaders coming together, sharing insights and strategies from their journeys of running mission-critical SAP systems. Our thought leadership forum is looking forward to engaging in hot topics like Clean Core, Embedded Steampunk, BTP, etc., in the upcoming sessions".

smartShift Intelligent Automation® is trusted by global brands to drive innovation. We help customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems to next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have delivered thousands of application modernization initiatives, analyzing and converting over 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminating risk, and freeing up strategic resources to focus on growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartshift.com

Contact

Corporate CommunicationsDarshita SrivastavaE-Mail: dsrivastava@smartshift.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431806/smartShift_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48611 en US ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza smartShift establishes Customer Advisory Council Customer Advisory Council to solicit feedback Mannheim their new Customer Advisory Council
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Sileri: "Autunno a rischio tra rialzo contagi e influenza"
News to go
Usa-Corea del Sud, esercitazioni militari congiunte
News to go
Darya Dugina, Russia: "Caso risolto"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, oggi ultimo giorno per presentare liste
News to go
Kharkiv, nuovo attacco nella notte
News to go
Serie A, le notizie sulla seconda giornata
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Gas, allarme Coldiretti sui costi
News to go
MotoGp Austria, vittoria di Bagnaia
News to go
Rientri, traffico intenso per il controesodo estivo
News to go
Elezioni 2022, lunedì si chiude sulle liste
News to go
Terremoto, Mattarella ricorda sisma Ischia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza