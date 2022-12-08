Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

smartShift honored with Procter & Gamble's External Business Partner Excellence Award 2022

08 dicembre 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The award recognizes smartShift's role as an external business partner aligned with P&G's ambition to delight and serve consumers worldwide every day.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, the global leader in Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations, was honored with the prestigious External Business Partner Excellence Award 2022 by Procter & Gamble. The award recognizes companies that have gone above and beyond providing outstanding support to Procter & Gamble by showing performance excellence in 5 key areas: Commercial, Operational, Innovation, Relationship, and Citizenship. smartShift supports P&G's multi-year Supply Chain Platform Transformation.

"The whole smartShift team is honored to receive this prestigious award!" says Arndt Hoffmann, smartShift's Chief Customer Officer.  "Intelligent Automation enables us to deliver outstanding quality for our customers and takes away the typical pain of manual, labor-driven SAP transformation programs."

"These companies have been among the very best in delivering sustained and exceptional contributions, and we celebrate them for being integral members of our supply ecosystem," said Ana Elena Marziano, P&G's Chief Purchasing Officer. "The partnership and collaboration with our supply ecosystem is essential to win — we innovate, solve problems and optimize our supply chains, together."

Click here to read the P&G Case Study.https://smartshift.com/smartshift-maintained-business-velocity-for-procter-gamble-during-a-complex-s-4hana-transformation/

About smartShift

smartShift Intelligent Automation® is trusted by global brands to drive innovation. We help customers accelerate the transformation of their SAP systems to next-generation cloud computing environments. Our solutions have delivered thousands of application modernization initiatives, analyzing and converting over 2.5 billion lines of code, eliminating risk, and freeing up strategic resources to focus on growth.

To learn more, please visit: www.smartshift.com

ContactDarshita SrivastavaE-Mail: dsrivastava@smartshift.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431806/smartShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartshift-honored-with-procter--gambles-external-business-partner-excellence-award-2022-301697887.html

in Evidenza