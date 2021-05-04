Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:36
Smile Launches PDFpen 13, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-based Professionals

04 maggio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PDFpen and PDFpenPro v13 Brings Streamlined Experience and Extra Flexibility to PDF Editing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 13 introduces an updated UI, improved highlighting, MRC compression customization.

PDFpen provides a comprehensive document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information; export to Microsoft® Word; fix typos without the original document; add comments, images and highlight text.

Version 13 introduces a freshly refined UI based on best-in-class editing applications enabling convenient access to essential tools directly from the Toolbar. Clean, modern icons streamline and enhance navigation.

Also included is an improved highlighting tool, customize MRC compression to suit individual needs, and for Pro users, the ability to replace Table of Content entries to enhance navigation of professional documents.

"We care deeply about the customer experience and take the user's needs and wants seriously," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "Version 13 introduces a beautiful, clean, thoughtfully designed UI that is easy-to-use but also embraces functionality and power; plus, additional features and improvements. We hope users enjoy this exciting, updated experience."

The PDFpen family of products includes PDFpen, PDFpenPro, and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone. Documents sync between devices for seamless editing via Dropbox and iCloud.

PDFpen is available for US $79.95. PDFpenPro is $129.95. Listed prices are in USD. Listed prices exclude any applicable sales tax or VAT and/or currency conversion based upon your location in effect at the time of sale. Both require macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or later. Demo versions available at https://pdfpen.com/pdfpen/

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is €4,99 on the App Store.

Press Kit:https://pdfpen.com/pdfpen/presskit/ 

ABOUT SMILESmile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.

Free demos of Smile Mac products are availablehttps://smilesoftware.com/

CONTACTS:

Angel Vu (+1-510-982-1468, EST)PR, SmileE-mail: angel@smilesoftware.com

Greg Scown (+1-510-289-4000, PST)Founder, SmileE-mail: greg@smilesoftware.com

https://www.smilesoftware.com/@SmileSoftware

in Evidenza