Martedì 09 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:20
SMIT Takes the Lead in CI Plus 2.0 CAM

09 novembre 2021 | 03.40
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIT Holdings Limited ("SMIT", HKEX stock code: 02239), the leading global supplier of CAM (Conditional Access Module) devices, announces that its CAM platform has successfully passed the CI Plus 2.0 CAM Certification.

Based on its self-designed SoC, SMIT implements the advanced secure CAS technology and the latest CI Plus technology on USB form factor as a new generation of CAM for Pay-TV operators. USB form factor is the most significant change of CI Plus 2.0. Due to this well-known universal interface, customers are familiar with its easy installation. Since it is generally equipped on TV, TV hardware customization for CI slot is no longer in need in some regions, and CI Plus 2.0 can provide a quick-integration, secure and cost-effective product to deliver operator's valuable services to customers without a STB. CI Plus 2.0 CAM does not look like a PCMCIA card anymore and brings more flexible housing customization to meet Operators' OEM requirements.

CAM product has its own advantages for the Pay TV market comparing to a STB, such as more integrated with TV, less cables, less remote controls, tiny appearance for logistics, energy saving, etc. Moreover, incorporating with HbbTV technology, it is possible to provide hybrid services and STB-like UI and user experiences.

"We are very proud of having the first CI Plus 2.0 CAM available on operator's shelf. It finally steps into a new era for CAM product, together with the connected smart TV", commented Brenda Bai, S&M VP from SMIT, "We are ready to deliver this compact, advanced secure and featured product to the market from now on."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681539/image_1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
