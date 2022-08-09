Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Sto lavorando ad accordo con Renzi"

16:41 Latina, Riesame scarcera ex sindaca di Terracina

16:26 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.272 nuovi casi e 23 decessi: bollettino 9 agosto

16:20 Elezioni 2022, sondaggi politici: le stime sui seggi

16:13 Incidente in Brianza, auto contro bar: 7 feriti

16:09 Clima, Cnr: mortalità di massa per 50 specie del Mediterraneo

16:04 Elezioni 2022, fonti Italia Viva: "Dirigenti scettici su accordo con Calenda"

15:46 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.200 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 9 agosto

15:31 Grease in tv, dove guardare film con John Travolta e Olivia Newton-John

15:12 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.333 casi e 10 decessi. A Roma 1.364 contagi

15:06 New York, allarme polio: "Forse migliaia di casi sommersi"

14:59 Incendi, in fumo decine di ettari di bosco nel foggiano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Snapmaker Announces Artisan 3-in-1 3D Printer is Available for Pre-order Today

09 agosto 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest generation of 3-in-1 3D Printer Artisan, which is open for pre-order in the official store from August 9th.

 

Artisan provides:

Inheriting the heritage of Snapmaker 2.0, Artisan has a stylish, all-metal design that not only guarantees durability, but also makes user experience smoother, easier, and on top of that, provides gigantic build volume.

Like the previous products, Artisan is still equipped with three modules that can satisfy users' different needs. It has 300°C Dual Extrusion 3D Printing Module, 10W High Power Laser Engraving & Cutting Module and 200W CNC Carving & Cutting, which are totally upgraded to level up the performance. Meanwhile, due to the innovative design of Quick-swap platforms and toolheads, it allows users to shift between 3 functions in 1 minute. 

Artisan also features Next-Gen Linear Module, which applies industrial-grade transmission technology to desktop fabrication—steel guiderails made by CNC grinding at micron level are embedded in Artisan's linear modules. This leads to a significant rise in precision, rigidity and durability. 

In addition, due to the innovative design of the Integrated Control System, which integrates the power module, emergency stop button, master control and touch screen into one system, the way users interact with touchscreen and the whole controller is revolutionized. 

The upgraded functions allow Artisan to further meet the needs of different fabrication scenarios and truly turn a desktop into a workshop. The pre-order price is $2,799, which includes a compatible enclosure and free shipping. The printer is currently available at Snapmaker's official store.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker's flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and 2022 iF Design Award.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869041/Snapmaker_Artisan.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869042/3D_printing_projects.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza pre order in the official store pre ordine pre order Pre order Today
Vedi anche
news to go
Elezioni 2022, Abi a partiti: "Pieno utilizzo risorse Pnrr obiettivo prioritario"
News to go
Milano, 12enne travolto e ucciso da auto mentre era in bici
News to go
In arrivo bonus per genitori separati o divorziati
News to go
Usa, Fbi nella villa di Trump
News to go
Addio a Olivia Newton-John, aveva 73 anni
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati lingotti d'oro per 400mila euro
News to go
Ghiaccio marino antartico al valore più basso di sempre
News to go
9 agosto 1974, le dimissioni del presidente Nixon
News to go
Zaporizhzhya, Guterres: "Ogni attacco a centrale nucleare è suicida"
News to go
Gaza, cessate il fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica: ultime news
News to go
Colombia, si insedia neo presidente Gustavo Petro
News to go
Auguri a Dustin Hoffman, l'attore compie 85 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza