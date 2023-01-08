Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:28 Ultras Napoli e Roma, gli scontri in autostrada - Video

17:37 Scontri ultras autostrada, Molteni: "Far West, ora sanzioni"

17:00 Lazio-Empoli 2-2, pareggio toscano al fotofinish

16:00 Migranti, Ferro: "Navi in città Pd? Porti del Sud al collasso"

15:42 Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Noi decisivi in Lombardia come al governo nazionale"

15:26 Shiffrin vince gigante Kranjska Gora, record di vittorie in Coppa del Mondo

15:17 Regionali Lombardia, Formenti: "Sostegno Comitato Nord a Moratti? Non lo escludo"

15:14 Salernitana-Torino 1-1, gol di Sanabria e Vilhena - Video

15:12 Russia: "600 soldati Ucraina uccisi". Kiev: "Sciocchezze"

15:09 Scontri ultras Roma e Napoli, Salvini: "Mai più allo stadio"

14:53 Scontri tra tifosi Napoli e Roma su A1: la ricostruzione, cos'è successo

14:32 Prezzi benzina, controlli della Finanza su strade e autostrade

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Snapmaker Artisan and J1 Makes an Impressive Pivot at CES 2023

08 gennaio 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker recently attended CES 2023, which is the world's most influential technology event, taking place from Jan. 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, NV. More than that, Snapmaker has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Snapmaker Artisan.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. This year, among a high number of over 2100 submissions, Snapmaker Artisan stands out in differentiation with the idea of upgraded modular design, and its high quality and performance. Snapmaker Artisan is the latest generation of Snapmaker's 3-in-1 3D printer, which is equipped with 300°C dual extrusion 3D printing module, 10W high power laser module, 200W CNC cutting module, 400 x 400 x 400 giant work area and innovative quick-swap design. The upgraded functions allow Artisan to push the limits of what a modular fabrication tool can do. 

Additionally, Snapmaker brought J1 to the show as well. The Snapmaker J1 High Speed IDEX 3D Printer boasts two extruders with an ultra-fast printing speed of up to 350 mm/s. Due to its elaborate hardware design and outstanding printing performance, it successfully attracted the attention of thousands of on-site visitors. 

New products aside, it's notable that well-loved 3D printing content creator Joel Telling (3D Printing Nerd) joined the show and came to Snapmaker booth to share and discuss his thoughts on Artisan and J1.

"We're proud to be honoured once again with the CES Innovation Award", said Josh Littlehua, Key Account Manager. "Snapmaker is always committed to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabrication machines. Both Artisan and J1 are products integrating high-class hardware, user-friendly workflow and high standard print quality requirements to ensure user experience. It is a pleasure to communicate in person with our users, partners, and Snapmaker enthusiasts and receive positive feedback from them! Hope to see you all next year!"

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Our flagship product, Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer, made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the IF Design Award 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978759/Visitors_experiencing_Snapmaker_Artisan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snapmaker-artisan-and-j1-makes-an-impressive-pivot-at-ces-2023-301715610.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79785 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza impressive Pivot at has been named more than that Pivot
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
News to go
Covid, test obbligatorio per chi viene da Cina in altri 4 Paesi
News to go
Il Tricolore compie 226 anni
News to go
Primarie Pd, dem divisi sulla data
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Russia rispetta tregua ma Kiev bombarda"
News to go
Papa: "Non adoriamo falsi idoli che seducono con il potere"
News to go
Serie A, il calendario
News to go
Addio a Gianluca Vialli, morto l'ex calciatore
News to go
Dazn, ancora disservizi alla ripresa del campionato
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ordina cessate il fuoco per il Natale ortodosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza