Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:49 Mite approva direttiva per digitalizzazione aree protette

19:18 Quarta dose, Crisanti: "Troppo presto per prendere posizione"

19:00 Ucraina-Russia, Draghi e leader: "Sostenere negoziati, al più presto cessate il fuoco"

18:49 Covid oggi Lombardia, 12.518 contagi e 21 morti: a Milano 1.857 casi

18:40 Orsini querela Romano: "Dimostri che sono pifferaio di Putin"

18:40 Ferrero, i consumatori la premiano per il rapporto tra qualità e prezzo

18:31 Covid oggi Italia, 99.457 contagi e 177 morti: bollettino 29 marzo

18:26 Spese militari, caos maggioranza: verso fiducia su dl Ucraina

18:00 Covid, il report: a febbraio venduti test per 50 milioni di euro

17:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.874 contagi: bollettino 29 marzo

17:32 Abramovich avvelenato? Tossicologo Locatelli: "Non tutto torna"

17:32 Ucraina-Russia, Kadyrov: "Prendere Kiev e distruggere nazisti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Snapmaker at BETT 2022: Empowering STEAM Education With 3-in-1 3D Printing Solutions

29 marzo 2022 | 19.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker has teamed up with its authorized distributor iMakr to showcase its latest innovation in education technology at BETT UK, the largest education gathering in the UK from March 23rd to March 25th, 2022. 

At this year's BETT show, visitors globally can immerse themselves in the live demonstrations of the Snapmaker 2.0 A350T 3-in-1 modular 3D printer and take a close look at a wide selection of sample pieces created by all machines modules. 

The latest edition to the Snapmaker lineup, the 10W High Power Module also made its debut. Equipped with the most cutting-edge laser beam splitters, the new addon to the Snapmaker modular ecosystem enables a wider variety of materials to hammer out more projects.

Teachers and educational institutions have shown great interest in the 3-in-1 functions and versatility of the Snapmaker machine, according to Ricardo, Photopolymers Specialist at iMakr. Whether it's for schools with limiting space or institutions that go to different schools, the machine brings great convenience. Besides, thanks to the modular design, its maintenance is simple as well. 

"We are happy to partner with Snapmaker to broaden 3D printing offering to education customers, and are offering a leasing program to encourage more teachers to integrate 3D printing into their curriculum," says Adam, Partnerships Manager at iMakr.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for 3D printing in schools and educational institutions. With an established record to have cooperated with primary, secondary, and higher education worldwide, including Beijing Institute of Technology, the STEAM Azerbaijan Project, and as an official certified partner of VR Digication in Germany, Snapmaker is devoted to incorporating 3D printing in classrooms to provide new learning opportunities and nurture future professionals. "We will continue to develop a more cost-effective, comprehensive, and customized 3D printing solution for STEAM education," said Daniel, CEO of Snapmaker. 

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Its flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award.

Visit www.snapmaker.com to learn more about Snapmaker and its education solution and https://www.imakr.com/ about iMakr and its leasing program.

Media Contact: press@snapmaker.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775885/Visitors_experiencing_Snapmaker_2_0_A350T.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06890 en US ICT Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza BETT uk education at largest education gathering
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 marzo
News to go
Ucraina, firmato Dpcm su protezione temporanea profughi
News to go
Oscar 2022, Will Smith si scusa con Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo: "Ho sbagliato"
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinazione bene prezioso da tutelare"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, negoziati a Istanbul: filtra ottimismo
News to go
Brasile, Bolsonaro ricoverato per un malore
News to go
Patto per Napoli, 1,2 miliardi in 20 anni
News to go
Lavoro, allarme Cei: "Troppi morti"
News to go
Foggia, rapina al supermercato: 4 arresti dopo la fuga
News to go
Bonus vacanze pensionati, come ottenerlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
M5S, Conte confermato presidente con 94% voti: "Mai lasciato timone"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza