Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:49 Governo, Letta: "Prima e ultima volta Pd in esecutivo con Lega"

19:41 Fdi, esposto dei Verdi alla procura: "Indagate con urgenza"

19:22 Clima, l'astronauta Parmitano: "Molti luoghi della Terra spariranno"

19:17 Fdi, caso Fidanza: sospetti sui tempi e ira su La7

19:08 Fdi, procura Milano apre inchiesta

18:52 Francesca Neri e la malattia: "Ora va meglio, ma ho anche pensato di farla finita"

18:44 Covid, senza vaccino 90mila tra prof e personale scuola: meno del 6%

18:31 Vaccino covid, 3,1 mln di over 50 ancora senza prima dose: il report

17:58 Pillola anti covid e cure domiciliari, cosa dicono esperti

17:57 Messina: Dopo oltre un secolo al via le demolizioni delle baracche

17:53 E' morto il figlio di Maurizio Zamparini, aveva 23 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Snapmaker Reveals its First Brand Video and the Virtual Party is Coming

01 ottobre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturing company Snapmaker releases its first brand video today and the 5th-anniversary Virtual Party will be held on October 15, 2021.

"Idea Means Nothing Until You Make It Happen."

On the special occasion of its fifth anniversary, Snapmaker decided to make its first brand video. During the five years, Snapmaker has connected with more than 32,000 community members worldwide, providing accessible tools for their creative journey. Snapmaker users come from all walks of life at different ages, including engineers, architects, teachers, designers, lawyers, and many more.

Inspired by Snapmaker's user stories worldwide, the video tells three compelling stories from different perspectives: self-fulfillment, family heritage, and social responsibility, delivering its brand value: Make Something Wonderful. 

Creativity is your gift to the world

Making as a hobby can unleash one's creativity and bring fulfillment, especially for those who are overwhelmed by their day-to-day work. The story depicts a young man Jason who leads a dull and busy life yet develops a passion for making, which helps him gain a reputation in the community. 

Passing the maker spirit onto the next generation

Making is not just a way to explore creativity, but also a bridge to connect with your loved ones in modern life. In this story, we watch the bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter Emma. Together they have fun setting up the machine, working on the frame and car shell, and doing the assembling work.

Making a positive impact on the minority

With a kind heart, you can utilize your imagination to make a positive impact on society. The third story shows care for the minority. Designer Sally notices a disabled dog hiding at the street corner and makes a wheelchair for him with the help of the Snapmaker machine.  

Make It Happen | The Snapmaker Virtual Party

Besides the featured interactive website, online events, and global anniversary sale, the Virtual Party is also part of Snapmaker's 5th-anniversary campaign. The party will feature its first brand video, free gifts, and great deals, as well as new products that make 3D printing even more accessible for everyone. 

Channel:YouTube Live Stream

Time:Oct 15, 20217:00 AM-9:00 AM (PST)Oct 15, 20214:00 PM-6:00 PM (CET)

To join the Snapmaker Virtual Party, please subscribe on https://www.snapmaker.com/event/5th-anniversary

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639781/1.mp4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Snapmaker Reveals brand griffe its first brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Alitalia, sindacati convocati dal ministero del Lavoro
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, report Iss: rt a 0,83
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, l'appello al voto
News to go
Elezioni Roma, stop alle campagne elettorali
News to go
Clima, Milano in corteo per un futuro 'verde': presenti Greta e Vanessa
News to go
Mafia, è caccia in Sicilia al boss Matteo Messina Denaro
News to go
Amministrative 2021, coinvolti 1.157 comuni
News to go
Calcio, Lotito escluso da consiglio Figc
News to go
Libero De Rienzo, l'attore è morto per overdose da eroina
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Mattarella alla Bicocca: "Il mondo cambia"
News to go
Clima, Draghi: "Bla bla? Leader convinti, agire velocemente"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza