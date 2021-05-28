Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:39
Snapmaker Showcases Comprehensive 3D Printing Innovations at TCT Asia 2021

28 maggio 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Newly Released Game-changing Rotary Module Makes Its Debut

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapmaker brings its comprehensive 3D printing solutions together with brilliant applications on display at TCT Asia, which runs from May 26-28 in the National Convention & Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China, and its newly released Snapmaker 2.0 Rotary Module becomes the spotlight.

3D printing, as a form of additive manufacturing, is the focus of TCT Asia. Unlike most exhibitors, Snapmaker combines additive manufacturing and subtractive manufacturing and creates a 3-in-1 modular machine that incorporates 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, and CNC carving.

At TCT Asia this year, the Rotary Module was first unveiled in China since it was launched abroad at the end of 2020. Served mid-advanced DIY makers, 3D model designers, and technical engineers, the Rotary Module is a handy attachment compatible with Snapmaker 2.0 A250 and A350 that makes desktop 4 axis CNC possible. As far as we know, there are no other similar products in the market.

Regarding the performance, it is equipped with a strain wave gearing and packs a 100:1 speed reducer, supports 360° 5-degree continuous rotation, and a 0.2° precise control. With the help of the Rotary Module and the custom Snapmaker software, users can create artworks in fine detail in the 4th dimension with various materials including wood, tooling boards, non-transparent acrylics, and more.

To demonstrate its capabilities, Snapmaker created remarkable applications, among which the On Mars Sand Table wows the attendees most with its delicate craftsmanship. Hundreds of visitors express their interest and eagerness to explore more.

"I'm glad to notice that more users are getting to know 3D printing this year. The applications of 3D printing can actually help individuals and enterprises to solve real problems," says Ke Shuqiang, CFO & COO at Snapmaker. "As a 3D printer manufacturer, Snapmaker will establish strong relationships with users, service provider, and distributors to promote the consumerization of 3D printing."

About TCT Asia

Organized by VNU Rapid News Ltd, TCT Asia is one of the world's leading design-to-manufacturing events focused on additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a digital manufacturing tool company dedicated to providing cost-effective multitool 3D printers and relevant add-ons for individuals and enterprises worldwide.

www.snapmaker.comContact info: press@snapmaker.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520869/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520870/2.jpg

 

