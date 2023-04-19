Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:50
comunicato stampa

SodaStream Announces 5 Billion Single-Use Bottles Saved in 2022 in New Environmental Campaign

19 aprile 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

With the Help of Consumers Across the World, the Sustainable Brand Eliminated Billions of Single-Use Plastic Bottles, While Continuing Its Ongoing Commitment to Saving the Planet

KFAR SABA, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day 2023, SodaStream, the leading sparkling water brand, is announcing the successful elimination of 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in 2022* with the help of its consumers around the world. The powerful message is declared today with an impactful video shared on the brand's social media channels across the world, calling on people to join its mission to make a difference by reducing single-use plastic waste.

The 5 billion single-use plastic bottles were eliminated by SodaStream consumers in 2022, simply by using its sustainable products to create perfect sparkling experiences. SodaStream's sparkling water makers are made of high-quality materials, which are durable and made to last for years, demonstrating the brand's passion for saving the planet. The brand's cylinders are also reusable, refillable, and recyclable.

"SodaStream's vision is to change the way the world drinks by inspiring to Push for Better, and empowering people to make better choices not only for themselves, but for the planet," commented SodaStream's CEO, Eyal Shohat. "One SodaStream saves up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles, and thanks to our dedicated consumers around the world, we managed to save more than 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in the last year."

To discover the video, click here:

https://youtu.be/iOqTQSNm0ichttps://youtu.be/WxqXR7ST9YAhttps://youtu.be/gh-pg3wkA_s

SodaStream is on a continuous journey to push for better in every aspect – from manufacturing processes to business operations, and even its product portfolio:

- SodaStream's commitment to avoid plastic waste:

The brand is taking its commitment to help the planet a step further by eliminating plastic waste in every stage of its manufacturing process. Starting in 2022, up to 25% of plastic parts used in SodaStream's new generation sparkling water makers are produced from recycled materials, bringing the brand's dedication to saving the planet to its core products, thus making its entire portfolio greener.

In addition, the company saved 11 tons of plastic by reusing plastic bags in its production lines and decreased the plastic waste in its manufacturing processes by more than 20% in 2022.

- SodaStream's ongoing sustainable activities:

Starting in 2022, SodaStream's sparkling water-makers' packages are fully recyclable - using recyclable cardboard and recyclable plastic bags, and its flavor bottles are manufactured from clear recycled plastic (rPET), making them 100% recyclable**. The company also managed to reduce 82 tons of cardboard and 21.6 tons of paper in its sparkling water-maker products and packaging in 2022.

As of 2023, SodaStream's operational facilities in Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands are fully operated using renewable energy sources. Starting this year, about 15% of its factory's*** yearly consumption of electricity is supplied through solar panels, that cover more than 75% of the factory's rooftop. In addition, 8.3% of the factory's*** yearly water consumption will be saved by reusing water from the factory's cooling water system.

- Reducing Carbon Footprint:

SodaStream's Art Starter Kit, Terra Starter Kit, Duo Starter Kit, 1-liter dishwasher safe reusable bottles, and cylinders have been certified as carbon measured by the Carbon Trust. This certification demonstrates SodaStream's continued dedication to the environment and sustainability and has allowed the brand to identify key areas in its products' value chain where it can act and reduce its overall carbon footprint.

* Referring to 0.5 L single-use plastic bottles**Not including cap and sleeve***Lehavim factory in Israel

About SodaStream:

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact: Alison Brod Marking + Communications Dara Schopp Helitzersodastream@abmc-us.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057442/SodaStream_Earth_Day.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158012/3992657/SodaStream_v1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sodastream-announces-5-billion-single-use-bottles-saved-in-2022-in-new-environmental-campaign-301801310.html

