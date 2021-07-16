Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:03 Nba, Milwaukee vince gara 5: titolo ad un passo

08:22 Alluvione in Germania, sale il numero dei morti

07:37 Tokyo 2020, primi 3 atleti positivi al Covid alle Olimpiadi

22:28 Green Pass obbligatorio, proteste in Francia: 114mila in piazza

22:16 Maltempo verso il sud Italia, allerta arancione in Sicilia

21:11 Covid Francia, oggi 10.949 contagi e 16 morti: i dati

20:45 Cannes 2021, Palma d'Oro al film Titane: i vincitori

20:26 Covid, Pregliasco: "Non vedo male obbligo vaccino per docenti"

20:06 Covid Italia, "più colpito chi non è completamente vaccinato"

19:33 M5S, Conte lancia nuovo statuto: "Ripartiamo con forza"

18:56 Ex Ilva, scoppia caso Mapelli

18:39 Lecce, uomo ucciso al bancomat: un arresto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces the final result of the Public Takeover Offer for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")

16 luglio 2021 | 20.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the offer document for an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo ("Offer"). During the acceptance period, which ended on 9 April 2021, 2,413,980 CA Immo shares and 811 CA Immo convertible bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81,100,000 were tendered into the Offer.

On 14 July 2021, the statutory additional acceptance period ended, during which a further 25,730,695 CA Immo shares were tendered into the Offer. Following the settlement of these additional share acquisitions, BidCo will hold 59,176,155 CA Immo shares, which is equivalent to approximately 58.8% of CA Immo's outstanding voting rights.

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, said: "This transaction reflects our continued confidence in the fundamentals of key German, Austrian, and Central European office markets and we are delighted to become the majority owners of a business we have been supporting as core shareholders for the last three years. We look forward to continuing to work with CA Immo's Supervisory Board and management team with a view towards implementing the company's long-term strategic goals."

The Offer will be settled in accordance with section 5 of the offer document. The share offer price of EUR 37.00 per CA Immo share, as well as any top-up payments due to the holders of CA Immo securities who accepted the Offer during the acceptance period, will be paid no later than 28 July 2021 via security holders' respective custodian banks.

About Starwood Capital GroupStarwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,100 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised nearly $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $70 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as financial advisors to the bidder. Schoenherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH is the bidder's Austrian legal advisor, representative and authorized recipient vis-à-vis the Austrian Takeover Commission (Übernahmekommission).

Media ContactTom Johnson or Dan Scorpiotbj@abmac.com/dps@abmac.com+1 (212) 371-5999

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678509/Starwood_Capital_Group_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46267 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza convertible bonds that Public takeover Offer scalata takeover
Vedi anche
Poliziotto ferito a Napoli, in video rapinatore spara e scappa
News to go
Tokyo 2020, primo caso Covid nel villaggio olimpico
News to go
Maltempo in Europa, si aggrava il bilancio dei morti
News to go
Gli americani i più simpatici del web, italiani terzi
News to go
Sondaggi politici: cresce la fiducia nel premier Draghi
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso positività a 1,4%
News to go
Frode in appalti per mense scolastiche, 4 ai domiciliari
News to go
Libero De Rienzo, aperto fascicolo sulla morte dell'attore
News to go
Zona gialla, tre regioni italiane a rischio
News to go
'Ndrangheta, colpo al clan Nasone-Gaietti: 19 arresti
News to go
Weekend con pioggia ma non ovunque, cosa ci aspetta
News to go
Turismo in Italia, luglio da record per quello domestico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza