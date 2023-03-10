SOFAR Expands Contribution to Poland Net-zero Future with Latest Product Portfolio at ENEX 2023

KIELCE, Poland, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, introduces latest innovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at ENEX, aiming to further expanding its influence in Polish solar market.

Ever since SOFAR first entered the Polish market in 2014, it has been one of the most popular inverter manufacturers known to local customers. By virtue of its outstanding product performance, SOFAR was awarded TOP Brand PV Inverter in Poland by EuPD. To provide better experience, SOFAR has set up a local branch office with professional team members responsible for timely service.

Earlier this year, SOFAR revealed its new brand identity. In line with the fully upgraded brand image, SOFAR brought the new 100-125KTL-G4 designed for C&I applications to Poland's biggest RE trade fair. The inverter integrates industry-leading ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection, capable of realizing lower LCOE and higher yields while being easy to install and safe to operate.

Meanwhile, hybrid inverters and energy storage are becoming more and more popular among Polish customers. SOFAR sees an increasing interest in solutions aimed at intelligent management of the energy produced. In the context of growing demands, SOFAR enriches its storage solutions with BTS E5~E20-DS5 battery storage system and HYD 5K~20KTL-3PH series hybrid inverters.

BTS E5~E20-DS5 applies a stackable design, which allows hassle-free installation and configuration. Compared to traditional residential BESS, it excels in a more flexible expansion by allowing the mix use of old and new batteries. Each battery unit harbors a built-in PCU which can reduce energy loss and provide more usable energy. To match the BESS, SOFAR also launches HYD 5K~20KTL-3PH series hybrid inverters which supports various operating modes.

"The Polish market is one of our most important markets in Europe, which is expected to keep a sustained growth in the near future. Based on comprehensive local service and compelling distribution channels, SOFAR is determined to support the country's clean transition towards a net-zero future through quality products and strong partnership." said Lisa Li, Poland Country Manager of SOFAR.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters from 1kW to 255kW, hybrid inverters from 3kW to 20kW, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10 GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By the end of 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

Learn more about SOFAR by visiting: https://www.sofarsolar.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030436/222.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sofar-expands-contribution-to-poland-net-zero-future-with-latest-product-portfolio-at-enex-2023-301768939.html