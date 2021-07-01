Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:52 Euro 2020, Ucraina-Inghilterra: annullati biglietti venduti in Gb dopo il 28 giugno

19:33 I numeri del turismo in Italia

19:28 Vaccino Pfizer e Moderna, Figliuolo alle Regioni: "A luglio dosi invariate"

18:47 Covid Sicilia, oggi 137 ncontagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

18:40 Covid, Galli: "92mila morti da quando secondo alcuni virus era morto"

18:15 Da innovazione a inclusione, 6 progetti per rafforzare la sanità

18:13 Incastrato da Dna 14 anni dopo stupro: condannato a 13 anni

18:08 Variante Delta, in Gran Bretagna nuovo picco di contagi: quasi 28mila in 24 ore

18:03 Covid oggi Lombardia, 136 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

17:58 M5S, Gene Gnocchi: "Grillo tornato al varietà con nuovo format 'Te lo do io il Movimento'"

17:45 Covid oggi Veneto, 55 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 1 luglio

17:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 20 contagi: bollettino 1 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid Share Insights on Cryptogambling Growth

01 luglio 2021 | 15.22
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MINSK, Belarus, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two pioneers of the cryptogambling industry, SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid, have recently shared their exclusive insights into the currently fast-growing market of cryptogambling. The brands marked a rapid expansion, which was previously also seen in the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Q1 report, as crypto turnover increased to 26% at the end of March. Current crypto turnover has grown to 31%, bypassing the earlier figure just in two months' time.

SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid Share Insights on Cryptogambling Growth

The data further supports a strong trend in the fast-paced growth of crypto gambling. The share was rated at as little as 6% at the end of Q1 2020, when it continued to step on fiat's heels.

"The number of transactions processed via our services has been steadily increasing since 2019, but in 2020 we experienced a five-time growth in volumes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for crypto payment solutions has been rising, and we do not see this backing down now.

"Some obstacles still exist for crypto to be accepted everywhere, but we are already seeing tremendous global change towards the subject reflected in new legal initiatives, CBDC development and, what is more important for us, large financial institutions starting to accept crypto and acquire crypto infrastructure projects.

"This all means that the crypto processing market is becoming more and more competitive and the race for the first place in the sector is on. We are happy to state that today CoinsPaid is the number 1 payment provider in iGaming, and we are targeting other niches too. Going forward, we can expect that crypto processing will become widely spread across different economic sectors globally in a few years," says Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid CEO.

Speaking of the top cryptocurrencies in gambling right now, Andrey Starovoitov, COO at SOFTSWISS, further highlights that "BTC keeps going strong as it remains the most popular currency to date with 78.5% of iGaming market penetration. It's closest runner up is ETH with 9%. Ethereum is yet another cryptocurrency players tend to go for in iGaming, which went through its ups and downs since its launch yet we don't see it bypassing bitcoin by popularity at this stage".

SOFTSWISS is a pioneer in the cryptogambling market, as the innovative tech brand was the first in the world to launch a crypto online casino, powered by its own Online Casino Platform and the CoinsPaid crypto processing solution.

CoinsPaid provides a range of services aimed at delivering easy, convenient and secure access to operations in crypto and fiat currencies, both for business and individual needs.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech brand supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. SOFTSWISS holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a "one-stop-shop"  white label solution by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate platform, and a recently launched sportsbook platform. In 2013 SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid introduces services and products that help people and their businesses realize the potential of cryptocurrencies. The CoinsPaid ecosystem allows you to work quickly, profitably, and effectively both with national and digital currencies.Today CoinsPaid is one of the top globally recognized providers in crypto processing and manages 5% of all BTC transactions. For more information on CoinsPaid, go to: https://www.coinspaid.com/ 

SOFTSWISS_Logo

 

CoinsPaid_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556005/SOFTSWISS_COINSPAID.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556004/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556003/CoinsPaid_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Turismo Turismo ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza as crypto turnover increased Current crypto turnover has grown crypto fatturato
Vedi anche
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa conferma: "Le restanti partite nelle sedi previste"
News to go
Green Pass europeo, von der Leyen: "Simbolo Europa aperta e sicura"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "In Europa rischio nuova ondata"
News to go
Draghi: "Pandemia non è finita ma l'economia è ripartita"
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2021, domanda da oggi 1 luglio
News to go
Volevano instaurare nuovo ordine mondiale nazi-fascista: misure per quattro 20enni
News to go
Green Pass europeo al via
News to go
Laureati, occupazione e stipendi: ecco la classifica
News to go
Via libera al decreto lavoro
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
News to go
Confindustria, Pil Italia in grande ripresa
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, agenti sospesi: Cartabia durissima
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza