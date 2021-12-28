Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:09
comunicato stampa

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Takes Stock of 2021

28 dicembre 2021 | 09.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is pleased to share its preliminary results for 2021. The data presented reflects the results from January through December 2021.

In comparison to 2020, all of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator financial results have more than doubled. Particularly noteworthy is the soaring Average Monthly GGR, which totaled 200 million EUR compared to 88 million in 2020. In turn, the average bet sum exceeded the 5 billion EUR per month mark compared to 2.2 billion EUR a year earlier, demonstrating a growth of 130%.

Annual GGR and the Bet Sum also increased significantly. If in January 2021 GGR capped at 130 million EUR, in December it was over the 250 million EUR mark. The same trend continues with the sum of bets which almost doubled: from 3.3 bln to 6.5 bln EUR.

This can relate to the fact that in 2021 the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator began to deliver games to several new markets: Japan, Brazil, Argentina, India and Tunisia.

Among all currencies, crypto made up about 40% in 2021, while in 2020 it was only 20%. Bitcoin showed the main increase, taking fifth place in the ranking of the most used currencies in 2021. It remains the most popular cryptocurrency among all SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator operators:

"SOFTSWISS has long been known as a leading B2B crypto solution provider, and this past year has proven that once again. Cryptocurrencies are an obvious trend in the gambling industry, so in our development we put special emphasis on their use. The 2021 figures are the expected result of the company's strategy to expand its portfolio with crypto products," commented Andrey Starovoitov, SOFTSWISS COO.

In the past year the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator partnered with over 60 clients and 20+ game providers. Currently, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers:

The most popular games in SOFTSWISS portfolio:

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international brand supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. SOFTSWISS holds several gaming licences, providing one-stop-shop iGaming solutions. In 2013 SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimised online casino solution.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556004/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza