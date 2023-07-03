Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:39
comunicato stampa

Solar company PowMr launches upgraded website

03 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowMr recently launched an upgraded website, incorporating high-quality images and additional content to provide clients with a more comprehensive presentation. Moreover, PowMr has exciting plans to introduce various events on the upgraded website, including new product launches, sales events, giveaways, and much more. Besides this upgrade, they are delighted to introduce two groundbreaking products that will take people's solar voyage to new heights.

Introducing the PowMr Energy Storage System – now available for pre-order exclusively on PowMr's new website. This state-of-the-art system is designed to integrate seamlessly with people's current solar setup. With customizable capacity options ranging from 2.5kWh to 10kWh, people have the flexibility to meet all energy storage needs. Experience the freedom of continuous power with a remarkable maximum output of 5.6kW.

Act fast! Secure your PowMr Energy Storage System during the pre-order phase to enjoy exclusive pricing. Please note that prices will increase after the official launch in July. Take advantage of this opportunity to be one of the first to harness the power of PowMr's innovative technology.

Keep reading, there's still more! They are also thrilled to introduce the PowMr Balcony Solar System – a game-changer for homeowners seeking a compact and efficient solar solution. Comprised of one solar panel and a micro-inverter, this pioneering system can be easily installed on balcony's handrail, making it the perfect home space-saving solar solution.

PowMr takes pride in being a leading solar company, trusted and supported by customers worldwide. To better serve their valued customers, they have established after-sales points in the EU. However, in their professional journey, PowMr aims to continually improve solar energy solutions. They are actively seeking partnerships to expand their network and reach even more individuals who can benefit from their high-quality products and exceptional service.

Together, let's illuminate the world with clean energy and build a sustainable future for generations to come.

About PowMr

PowMr is a world-class solar company with a wide product range, including all-in-one and hybrid inverters, charge controllers, batteries, solar systems, and more. PowMr's goal is to make clean and renewable power accessible to everyone everywhere. PowMr is always open to talking with enterprises that also want to bring renewable energy to more people and build more onsite after-sales service points.

Learn more about PowMr at https://powmr.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145035/PowMr_website_products.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-company-powmr-launches-upgraded-website-301868727.html

EN47319 en US Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente
in Evidenza