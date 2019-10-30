Greta rifiuta un premio

(Foto Afp)

"Ho ricevuto il premio ambientale 2019 del Nordic Council. Ho deciso di rifiutare questo premio". Così la giovane attivista per il clima Greta Thunberg sul suo profilo Instagram dove spiega il perché di questa decisione.

"Attualmente sto viaggiando attraverso la California e quindi non posso essere presente con voi oggi. Voglio ringraziare il Nordic Council per questo premio - scrive - È un grande onore. Ma il movimento per il clima non ha bisogno di altri premi. Ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che i nostri politici e le persone al potere inizino ad ascoltare la scienza attuale e la migliore disponibile".













"I paesi nordici hanno una grande reputazione in tutto il mondo quando si tratta di problemi climatici e ambientali - spiega - Ma quando si tratta delle nostre emissioni effettive e delle nostre impronte ecologiche pro capite, se includiamo consumo, importazioni, nonché trasporto aereo e il trasporto marittimo, allora è tutta un'altra storia".

"Il divario tra ciò che la scienza ritiene necessario per limitare l'aumento dell'innalzamento della temperatura globale a meno di 1,5 o addirittura 2 gradi e la politica che gestisce i paesi nordici è gigantesca. E non ci sono ancora segni dei cambiamenti richiesti", continua la giovane attivista.

"Quindi, fino a quando non inizierete ad agire in conformità con ciò che la scienza ritiene necessario per limitare l'aumento della temperatura globale al di sotto di 1,5 gradi o addirittura 2 gradi centigradi, io, e i Fridays for Future in Svezia, scegliamo di non accettare il premio ambientale del Nordic Council né il montepremi di 500.000 corone svedesi", conclude.