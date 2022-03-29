Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 10:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:15 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 17.200 soldati Russia"

09:50 Carburanti, oggi prezzi in calo per benzina e diesel

09:25 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: forze Russia respinte su diversi fronti

09:23 M5S, Borrè: "Impugnerò nuovo voto su Conte, ecco perché"

09:10 Ucraina-Russia, 144 i bambini morti da inizio guerra

08:43 Brescia, donna fatta a pezzi e gettata in sacchi neri: confessa vicino casa

08:15 Oscar 2022, Will Smith e le scuse a Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo

08:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia live, ultime notizie oggi: news ultima ora 29 marzo

07:54 Guerra Ucraina, Peskov: "Armi nucleari solo se esistenza Russia minacciata"

07:35 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, al via nuovi negoziati a Istanbul

07:17 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden insiste: "Putin dittatore"

00:01 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Cessate fuoco obiettivo massimo negoziati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Solera and Upptec partners up to offer digital contents claims valuation

29 marzo 2022 | 09.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Home is part of the international group Solera, one of the main global technological leaders for data solutions within property and auto risk management. Together with Upptec's contents claims software, Solera completes their offer for a fast and digital property claims valuation.

With this partnership, Solera and Upptec will simplify and digitize the journey for clients, claims agents and experts by offering a rapid and complete evaluation of contents as a part of Solera's property claims platform.

The value proposition of this service, available in Solera Home's platform or through API, significantly enhances the user experience for coworkers, partners and clients with more:

"Solera Home and Upptec share the vision to improve claims processes. We are glad to be collaborating with Solera Home, a strong and relevant partner on the French market, and together provide a complete digital solution for property claims", Marie Moulinou, Commercial Director France at Upptec.

"Upptec complements the Solera Home to offer a "steered phygital " customer journey with a simple and complete valuation aimed at customer satisfaction during their property claim's registration", Virginie Picard, Home Claims Director at Solera.

"We are excited about our partnership with Solera Home where we will together bring real customer value to the French insurance market by making the digital claims journey simple by automation and real-time responses. In the end this will increase customer satisfaction thanks to transparent, fast and accurate claims valuation. It will benefit both insurance partners and end-users," says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.

About Solera Home

Created in 2017, Solera Home is part of the Solera group, a leading global provider of integrated software-as-a-service, data, and services for risk and property management thanks to digital platforms. Solera Home simplifies the user experience in property claims resolution. 100% digital, the Platform facilitates the treatment of sinister. As a technological innovator, advise and shared service provider, Solera Home improves performance and efficiency for our customers and their business partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.solera-home.com/en/home/

About Upptec

Upptec is one of the world's leading insurtech companies. We enable contents claims automation, creating a digital and efficient 24/7 claim experience. Our solutions provide a smooth and completely digital customer journey. Simplifying claims automation.

For more information, visit:  https://upptec.com/

Media Contacts: Matilda Hansson, matilda.hansson@upptec.com +46720024940

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774206/Solera_and_Upptec.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774207/Upptec_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza s contents claims software Solera Home digital property claims valuation claim
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, Paesi G7 rifiutano richiesta di pagare in rubli
News to go
M5S, Conte: "No ad aumento spese per la Difesa"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi telefonata Draghi-Zelensky
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Pace sempre doverosa e possibile"
News to go
Droga, spaccio nel Beneventano: 10 misure cautelari
News to go
Assegno unico universale 2022, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Covid Cina, Shanghai in lockdown
News to go
Zelensky: "Putin vede l'Ucraina come una parte del suo mondo"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Oscar 2022: 'Coda' miglior film, Sorrentino non ce la fa, il pugno di Will Smith
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza