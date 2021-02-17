Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:27 Covid Friuli, 252 nuovi contagi e 7 morti: bollettino

15:16 Covid Abruzzo, 438 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

15:12 Covid Gb, Johnson: "Riapriremo a tappe"

15:08 Crisanti: "Rischiamo 40mila casi al giorno a metà marzo"

15:00 "Bannon pensava che Trump fosse affetto da demenza"

14:43 Berlusconi: "Draghi delinea Italia capace di rialzarsi e ripartire"

14:30 M5S, addio capo politico: via libera a governance a 5

14:22 Variante inglese Covid, Iss: "Aumento rischio ricoveri e morti"

14:20 Australian Open, Tsitsipas in semifinale: battuto Nadal

14:13 Zaia-Di Lorenzo, botta e risposta su vaccini e truffe

13:59 Discorso Draghi, riforma fisco: cosa cambierà

13:57 Covid, calo memoria e 'nebbia mentale': le conseguenze del virus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Solera releases Guided Image Capture, engineered to revolutionize AI-based repair

17 febbraio 2021 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The latest Qapter® Intelligent Self-Service Computer Vision Module Poised to Redefine Claims Processing

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for insurance and automotive industries, today launched Guided Image Capture (GIC), a customizable Qapter® module part of Solera's industry leading end-to-end Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered claims platform.

Solera Logo.

GIC provides a simple and intuitive way for an automotive insurance policy holder to confidently capture images of a damaged vehicle, through an easy-to-use web-based app. Solera's successful pilot programs have shown the intelligent guidance ensures the right images are captured first time, significantly improving the accuracy of AI damage detection, repair triage and routing.

"Consumers are demanding digital first solutions to manage their claims that also improve the speed and precision of repair. Guided Image Capture combined with our unique Repair Science™ delivers an accurate and precise identification of vehicle damage. This is a crucial first step that empowers the consumer and initiates an advanced AI driven claims workflow." Said Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer, Solera.

Simple, intuitive technology; the first step on an all-digital claims journey

The claims journey begins with Solera's innovative technology that generates a 'vehicle mask' of the exact vehicle (based on an automatic look up of the VIN) or body shape. The technology is cloud-hosted and secured by a PIN or deep link, providing agility, quick access, and security. Combined with photo-taking guidance, this approach ensures the AI detects damages with the highest accuracy. Once all images are captured and organized, they are made available within seconds via API to both insurer and body repair center for easy coordination and faster rollout times.

Many Solera customers are already seeing rapid adoption of the technology, with response rates to driver image capture requests of more than 85% and nearly 1 million new digital images uploaded by customers over the past 12 months.

For more information about Solera's Guided Image Capture and how to sign up, visit www.qapter.com/intelligent-modules/guided-image-capture/  

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/215922/solera_holdings_inc_logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Intelligent self service computer pair computer terminale
Vedi anche
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza