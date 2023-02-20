Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye

20 febbraio 2023 | 10.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15thMarios Iliopoulos had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Ankara to express his practical support and solidarity for the neighbouring country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime Minister of Türkiye, Binali Yıldırım, and also had a brief discussion with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

 

During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for both countries. Your presence here today symbolizes solidarity, respect, love and humanity which is so essential between Türkiye and Greece."  

Marios Iliopoulos, in turn, declared: "In ancient times when Greece cried, Rome did not rejoice. Today, when Türkiye is crying, Greece cannot rejoice. Tens of Thousands of our fellow human beings lost their lives due to the powerful earthquake which struck Kahramanmaraş, and many more today are suffering because of this catastrophe. Solidarity, Love, Respect, and Humanity. We offer 1 million Euros for the support of the families left homeless. Greece and Türkiye, together within the framework of friendship, are capable of being the strength of the Eastern Mediterranean, with the advantage of History, Inventive minds, and Diplomacy, given the Geographical positions of the two Countries. During natural disasters, we should come forward, with Solidarity, because the Universe observes everything and decides. It is our wish and our dream to have a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between the Greek and Turkish people; even though in the past we have had many reasons to divide us, at present there is much to unite us for a fruitful future for both nations. My family, I and Seajets placed the first founding stone on this route". 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005195/Seajets_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005196/Seajets_2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidarity-donation-of-1-million-euros-by-marios-iliopoulos-and-seajets-to-the-quake-stricken-people-of-turkiye-301750591.html

Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica
