Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SOLiTHOR and Sonaca Sign New Memorandum of Understanding to Advance the Electrification of Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility

22 febbraio 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENK, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belgian solid-state Lithium battery technology company, SOLiTHOR and the leading aerospace company, Sonaca, have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding to go into partnership where they will jointly develop safe, high-density rechargeable solid-state Lithium battery systems for Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility.  This partnership will also expand to Satellite systems as well as Defence systems.

This alliance will divide key activities in the research, development, production and integration of cells and battery systems designed for powering aircraft. SOLiTHOR will be responsible for cell research, development, testing characterisation, format design and production of 10Ah-40Ah cell as it forges ahead. Sonaca will develop the battery packaging including all related management systems. It will also certify the battery system.

The cells will be produced and manufactured by SOLiTHOR in Sint-Truiden, Flanders, Belgium and the integration of the aircraft battery systems will take place at Sonaca's plant in Charleroi, Wallonia, Belgium.

Sonaca has set itself the ambitious goal of proactively contributing to the development of a low-carbon aircraft by 2035 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.  That is why in order to achieve such ambitious goals the demand is for the industry to produce low noise and energy eﬃciencies in the powering of aircraft.

This would allow the industry to make more effective use of smaller regional airports and go some way to address their under-utilisation across the world - especially in the USA and Europe.

SOLiTHOR and Sonaca believe that their complementary capabilities will provide the greatest advancements in solid-state Lithium battery systems technologies for all regional aircraft and urban air mobility applications.

About SOLiTHOR

SOLiTHOR is pioneering the design, development and the commercialisation of intrinsically safe, high-energy solid-state Lithium cell technology. Having accessed a strong intellectual property portfolio from imec, the company already has access to over 25 personnel of the highest calibre.

About Sonaca

Sonaca is one of the world leaders in development, manufacturing, assembly and detailed parts supply within the aeronautical sector.  Its core competencies are spread across civil, military and defence markets.  Its 3500 employees work from 6 different countries over 3 continents to serve major OEMs and super tier-ones.

www.solithor.com www.sonaca.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817892/SOLiTHOR_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005984/Sonaca_Logo.jpg

     

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solithor-and-sonaca-sign-new-memorandum-of-understanding-to-advance-the-electrification-of-regional-aircraft-and-urban-air-mobility-301751716.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Meccanica Energia Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza well as Defence systems technology company This partnership partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza