Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:35 Tokyo 2020, Abbagnale: "Rosetti vaccinato, non capiamo cosa sia accaduto"

09:20 Accordo Tim-Dazn sulla Serie A, via libera dell'Antitrust

08:25 Ospizio lager sequestrato a Caltanissetta, 3 arresti

08:08 Assange, tribunale in Ecuador gli revoca cittadinanza

07:42 Federica Pellegrini ufficializza love story con Matteo Giunta: "Compagno di vita speciale"

07:30 Tokyo 2020, scherma: Italia in finale sciabola maschile

05:20 Rosetti primo azzurro positivo a covid: vaccinato con 2 dosi

04:42 Tokyo 2020, Testa nella storia: prima medaglia da boxe donne

04:29 Le lacrime di Federica Pellegrini: "Finisce qui" - Video

04:11 Tokyo 2020, Burdisso bronzo nei 200 farfalla: "Non volevo gareggiare"

03:48 Tokyo 2020, Pellegrini settima nell'ultima finale: "Un bel viaggio"

03:10 Tokyo 2020, bronzo Italia nel canottaggio. Rosetti positivo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose, US Headquartered Encore Software Services, strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy, enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics

28 luglio 2021 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, Silicon Valley based IT Services Company providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaboration services to clients in the Healthcare, Supply-chain / Logistics, and ISV industries.

Sonata_Software_Logo

Encore Software Services, incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San Jose, with development center in Chennai, has established itself as a provider of Cloud Application development services, Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, Testing and Maintenance.

With this acquisition, Sonata further strengthens its geographical presence in the US with a highly experienced leadership team based in the US, it adds significant capability to enhance Sonata's Platformation™ led digital transformation strategy, by strengthening Microsoft led Cloud transformation services and digital test automation services and provides an entry into new verticals like health care and logistics, apart from reinforcing its ISV business and Microsoft led cloud Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "This is a continuation of our M&A strategy focusing on strategic acquisitions aligned to our Platformation™ led digital transformation strategy, access to seasoned local leadership talent and entry into new industry verticals. We are excited to welcome the Encore team to the Sonata family and commit to the Encore clients, continued high level of service apart from the other capabilities Sonata brings to make the relationships broader and deeper."  

Say Radhakrishnan, President, and Muralee, CEO, both co-founders of Encore, "We are excited to join the Sonata family, we see great synergies that will help scale our business offering new digital services & lead to opportunities for our people. Sonata's Platformation™ strategy will allow us to become more strategic to our clients and allow us to serve them with a greater set of capabilities, offerings."

About Encore Software Services

About Sonata Software

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza announces Acquisition of San Jose Microsoft led strategy strengthens ISV software
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Flora Duffy regala primo oro alle Bermuda
News to go
Save the Children: in Italia un caso di tratta su 20 riguarda un minore
News to go
Tasso di positività in calo, salgono ricoveri e vittime
News to go
Meteo, caldo record in arrivo
News to go
Covid, "da febbraio 99% morti senza vaccinazione completa"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Bordignon argento nel sollevamento pesi
News to go
No Green pass, ancora proteste a Roma
News to go
Maltempo in Lombardia, torrenti esondati e frane
News to go
Lavoro e sesso, l'allarme di Save The Children sui bimbi-schiavi
News to go
Torna a parlare grazie ad elettrodi nel cervello
Tokyo2020, Dell'Aquila: "Vincere l'oro non mi ha travolto, mi sento rilassato"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre due medaglie per l'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza