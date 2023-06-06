Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Pil Italia, Istat alza le stime: nel 2023 +1,2% poi rallenta

11:16 Ascolti tv, 'Blanca' in replica su Rai1 e 'L'isola dei famosi' i più visti

11:10 Adnkronos, una pubblicazione per i 60 anni e il 33° Libro dei Fatti

11:06 Verona, arrestati 5 poliziotti: sono accusati di tortura e lesioni

11:03 Domani a Roma la sedicesima edizione del Forum della Comunicazione

10:47 Microsoft pagherà 20 milioni di dollari per violazione privacy minori su Xbox

10:27 Roma Pride, Rocca dopo revoca patrocinio: "Non tolgono logo? Non manderò i carabinieri"

10:13 Da Barilla 1 milione di euro alla Protezione Civile per ricostruire gli impianti sportivi nel Ravennate

10:08 Fabio Rovazzi e Orietta Berti lanciano 'La Discoteca Italiana' - Video

10:08 Cina, Usa: "Nostri diplomatici hanno avuto colloqui schietti e costruttivi a Pechino"

09:54 Zangrillo: "Finita pandemia, non c'è più urgenza smart working per genitori"

09:46 Carburanti oggi, i prezzi di benzina e diesel

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sonata Software announces strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

06 giugno 2023 | 10.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership will enable customers to leverage the power of SAP Commerce's advanced capabilities and Sonata's expertise in delivering digital commerce solutions to achieve their business goals

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced a strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.

 

SAP Commerce, a leading enterprise e-commerce platform, will be integrated with Sonata Software's digital commerce expertise to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance. The partnership aims to offer seamless and personalized experiences to customers across various touchpoints and channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer of Sonata Software, said, "We are excited to partner with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses adapt to the new normal. Our collaboration will enable customers to leverage the power of SAP Commerce's advanced capabilities and Sonata's expertise in delivering digital commerce solutions to achieve their business goals."

As part of the partnership, Sonata Software will provide implementation and customization services, integration with third-party systems, and ongoing support and maintenance. The company will also leverage its domain expertise and innovative solutions to enhance the SAP Commerce platform's functionality and value proposition. The joint expertise will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of the SAP Commerce platform. It will deliver exceptional experiences to the customer, driving growth in the digital economy.

The partnership will also enable Sonata Software to expand its offerings and reach a broader customer base across various industries and geographies as we expand. With SAP Commerce's global presence and Sonata Software's deep knowledge of local markets, customers can expect tailored and effective solutions that meet their unique business needs.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:Nandita VenkateshSonata Software LimitedA.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560019, IndiaTel: +91 80 67781999Nandita.v@sonata-software.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/3972645/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-announces-strategic-partnership-with-sap-commerce-to-drive-digital-innovation-301843401.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Sonata's expertise partnership software announces digital innovation
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
News to go
Pnrr, i sindaci: "Serve sistema automatico anticipi"
News to go
Onu: da guerre in ultimi 17 anni 315mila abusi gravi sui bambini
News to go
Papa: "Cambiamento climatico ci richiama a nostre responsabilità"
News to go
Calcio, l'addio a sorpresa di Ibrahimovic
News to go
Ucraina, Zuppi in missione a Kiev oggi e domani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza