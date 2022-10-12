Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Napoli-Ajax, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

10:43 Barcellona-Inter, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

10:35 Roma, pestato e ridotto in fin di vita per non aver pagato affitto: 5 arresti

10:29 Bonus fonti rinnovabili al via, regole: quando fare domanda

10:11 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 63.380 soldati Russia da inizio guerra"

10:07 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Mi preoccupano due malattie, tamponite e saturimetrite"

10:01 Telefonia, in un anno 3,3 mln di italiani truffati: ecco le vittime preferite

09:52 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.716 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 12 ottobre

09:47 Caro energia, "tetto prezzo gas complicato: ci vorrà tempo"

09:13 Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi condannata ad altri tre anni per corruzione

09:08 Ponte Crimea, Russia accusa intelligence Ucraina: 8 arresti

08:08 Ucraina, Biden: "Non penso Putin userà armi nucleari"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sonata Software signs business transformation CRM project and partnership with Ireland based eir evo

12 ottobre 2022 | 10.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sonata is supporting eir evo's business growth through the standardization of their CRM platform, migrating from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with eir evo, Ireland's leading Telecommunications and ICT Solutions Provider, to support the standardization of their CRM platform, migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market, by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach.  

Back in March 2021, eir Business and Evros Technology Group, announced the completion of their merger, enabling the organization – the newly named eir evo – to offer an unrivalled portfolio of services across cyber security, cloud, networking, app development, 24x7x365 managed support and more, to the whole of Ireland. Since then, the company has been working on the standardization of their platforms across both entities for a fully integrated and optimized way of working.

Sonata Software's unique platform migration process, will empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives. The migration will also enable seamless collaboration across their business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems. This internal optimization will also support productivity and customer-centric efficiencies.

Sonata's experience of the Microsoft Dynamics Platform, provides customers with end-to-end service expertise so that they can make their CRM future-ready, thereby gaining the right level of visibility and insights to enhance their customer service experience.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Sonata to optimize our IT landscape, helping us to deliver a Dynamics solution and partnership for the Irish market, accelerating our journey towards a great user experience, delivered with agility and operational excellence, all backed by eir evo's expertise and emphasis on innovation," said Joe Brady CIO at eir evo.

"At Sonata, we believe in providing solutions that help our customers achieve their goals effectively and efficiently. Our collaboration with eir evo will enable them to provide superior customer service through streamlined collaboration across their groups, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimized operational capabilities. The values we share will help eir evo provide their distinctive set of innovative solutions to their customers," said Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:Nandita Venkatesh,Sonata Software LimitedCIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110A.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560004, IndiaTel:+91806778199 Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-signs-business-transformation-crm-project-and-partnership-with-ireland-based-eir-evo-301646992.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza business transformation CRM business growth through customer relationship management CRM
Vedi anche
News to go
Ora legale anche a novembre? L'appello
News to go
Caro bollette, in Germania a dicembre pagherà lo Stato
News to go
Milano, baby gang rapinava prostitute: 4 arresti
News to go
Uragano Julia, almeno 31 morti in Centramerica
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, allarme dei sindacati: tra Covid e caro energia servizi a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, G7: "Sosterremo Kiev fino a quando sarà necessario"
News to go
Covid, il Giappone ha riaperto le frontiere
News to go
Calcio, terremoti in panchina
News to go
Gas, Cingolani: "Italia in sicurezza, inverno tranquillo"
News to go
Pavia, costretti a lavorare tutti i giorni fino a 15 ore: 3 arresti
News to go
Caro energia, consigli Enea su come risparmiare in uffici e negozi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza