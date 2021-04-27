Cerca nel sito
 
27 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 22:02
Songtradr Acquires Film, TV And Gaming Music Data Platform Tunefind

27 aprile 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The deal further expands Songtradr's data and technology resources

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the world's largest B2B music licensing marketplace, announced today that they have acquired music technology and data company, Tunefind. Tunefind is the world's most comprehensive database and online source of information for music in television, film and video games.

Songtradr_Logo

"Tunefind is a key trusted industry resource for music use across all major entertainment formats. The depth of its database and coverage are unparalleled," says Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. "As we continue our ambition to develop the best tools for B2B music discovery, Tunefind's encyclopedia of music used in TV, film and gaming has considerable unrealized value, and equally our extensive data from advertising music use will expand the Tunefind offering."                             

Along with an active community of millions of monthly users, Tunefind partners with over 250 of the world's leading Music Supervisors to source song data directly from the experts responsible for selecting the music to be featured in TV shows, movies, and video games. Tunefind's interviews with Music Supervisors highlight the craft and recognize their important role in storytelling.

"We're very excited about this new phase in the Tunefind journey," said Amanda Byers, Managing Director of Tunefind. "The Songtradr ecosystem and technology accelerates Tunefind from a product and data perspective so we can continue to provide the best resource for the industry."

Tunefind also provides API data services under contract to clients such as Plex, Chartmetric, and other key music industry partners. In addition, the platform powers the Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter TV Music Chart.

Tunefind is the second music data venture Songtradr has completed after investing into Jaxsta Limited in September 2020. Songtradr and Jaxsta recently completed their first integration providing Jaxsta users seamless access to claim Neighboring Rights via jaxsta.com, the largest music credits database in the world.  

ABOUT SONGTRADR:

Songtradr is the largest B2B music licensing marketplace in the world, providing music creators and rights owners with a complete tech-enabled solution for rights management and monetization while providing B2B music users such as brands, advertisers, filmmakers, SVOD and broadcast networks, gaming, streaming and social media platforms with highly-efficient, AI guided access to music. https://www.songtradr.com/

ABOUT TUNEFIND:

Tunefind is the Internet's most comprehensive source of information for music in TV, movies, and video games. Founded in 2005 and serving more than 30 million unique visitors each year, Tunefind is the go-to destination for the music industry and TV viewers alike for music use (sync) data. The platform offers an active and engaged user community, song previews, scene descriptions, and more, as well as a powerful API which serves industry partners. Tunefind data powers the monthly Billboard/The Hollywood Reporter Top TV Music chart, TV partner application functionality, and music industry analytics products. https://www.tunefind.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085219/Songtradr_Logo.jpg

