Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021
Sonim Introduces the RT80 Rugged Tablet

30 giugno 2021 | 14.31
Affordable Enterprise Android Tablet Joins Sonim's Rugged Mobility Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of the RT80 fully-rugged tablet designed specifically for the needs of industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments. The RT80 features a glove-friendly and sunlight-readable 8-inch screen as well as high-capacity battery for multi-shift performance.

Sonim Introduces the RT80: Affordable, Rugged, Enterprise Android Tablet is the Latest Addition to the Sonim Tablet Product Line

"The RT80 rugged tablet is a great companion to our recently introduced RS80 and RS60 SmartScanners, providing customers a wider set of options to meet their industrial workflow needs," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "The RT80's purpose-built durable design can provide better total cost of ownership than consumer tablets where customers suffer increased downtime due to the inability to withstand the rigors of many work environments."

The Sonim RT80 is designed for users who need a fully rugged Android computing platform with a large screen, lightweight and thin form factor and excellent battery life at an affordable price point. The RT80 has customizable buttons and applications that allow businesses to tailor the device to their workflow, making it a dependable addition to any IoT suite or SmartCity or SmartFactory deployment where workers need a rugged device that easily accesses and processes IoT data.

RT80 features include:

The RT80 is available through Sonim's distribution and reseller network in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. For more information, visit Sonim RT80.

About Sonim Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same.  These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

Media Contacts SonimSue Husss.huss@sonimtech.com

Sonim Technologies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554277/RT80.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/151907/sonim_technologies_logo.jpg

