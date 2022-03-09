Sonim Launches Unlocked Versions of Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Phone for Global Markets

Popular, Affordable Flip Phone Delivers Simple, Fast and Reliable Communications with Freedom to Choose

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today that unlocked versions of the XP3plus flip phone are now available globally. There will be two versions of the unlocked XP3plus available – one for North America and one for Europe/Rest-of-world. The new Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who need simple, fast and reliable voice communications in a compact package.

"We are taking our most popular rugged phone form factor and now making it available to a wider global audience," said John Graff, Sonim chief marketing officer. "The unlocked versions of this popular flip phone are network agnostic and available to users who want the flexibility to find a plan and network that best meets their needs."

With a simple and reliable design, the XP3plus has a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its' class, offers performance that lasts for days not hours.

This compact flip phone meets Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on more than ten years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability that exceed military durability standards (MIL-STD-810H).

The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof. It can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest work environment or family gathering. It also comes with Sonim's industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty.

The XP3plus is currently available through the following Sonim distribution partners:

United States/Canada

Europe

Australia/New Zealand/Asia

Additional distributors will be added soon – visit the Sonim website for the latest information.

To learn more, visit Sonim XP3plus.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762737/XP3plus.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/151907/sonim_technologies_logo.jpg