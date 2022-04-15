Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:46 Ucraina, Russia a Usa: "Stop invio armi o conseguenze imprevedibili"

14:31 Mascherine, Ciccozzi: "Troppa gente senza allo stadio, va usata"

14:25 Ucraina, amm. De Giorgi: "Se Moskva colpita da missile conseguenze strategiche gravi"

14:08 Juventus, Cuadrado rinnova contratto fino a 2023

13:53 Blackout bancomat e pos, Nexi: "Servizi ripristinati"

13:34 Nave Moskva, "marinai russi salvi sono 58 su 510"

13:14 Caso Regeni, legale famiglia 'posta' foto 007 egiziani: "Aiutateci a trovarli"

13:13 Morte Maradona, l'avvocato: "Rinvii a giudizio? Conferma che è stato lasciato morire"

13:03 Ucraina, amb. Stefanini: "9 maggio? O Mosca celebra la vittoria o annuncia la guerra"

12:46 Crolla ponteggio, muore in Sardegna operaio di 23 anni

12:11 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 20.000 soldati Russia, distrutti 756 tank"

11:49 Covid modello Cina, Lopalco: "Nuova ondata risultato di scelte sbagliate"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SonoScape receives FDA 510(k) clearance for HD-550 Endoscopy system

15 aprile 2022 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, SonoScape today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its flagship video endoscopy system HD-550 for gastrointestinal diagnosis, setting up a major milestone on SonoScape's Endoscopic product roadmap.

Paired with a 4-LED light source, which supports 1080P high definition, the HD-550 endoscopy system enables multi-spectrum and multi-mode. Adding to the high-performing white-light mode, its chromoendoscopy SFI (Spectral Focused Imaging) and VIST (Versatile Intelligent Staining Technology) light modes enhance vascular and mucosal color contrast. As a result, more details in the GI tract can be revealed, which may help doctors in detection, demarcation, and characterization of the lesions. Included in the clearance are the 550 series videoscopes, whose maneuverability has been endorsed by top endoscopists around the world. 

The HD-550 endoscopy system has been available outside of the USA since 2019. By 2021, HD550's top-of-the-line features and quality combined with its versatility saw it installed in close to 40 countries around the world and has made SonoScape the third best-selling brand in China. 

"We have grown into a trusted name in the global endoscopy industry, we are now ready to extend our offerings to the USA healthcare providers." Steven He, Sales Director of SonoScape Endoscopy commented, "This FDA clearance opens up opportunities in one of the world's biggest endoscopy markets, indeed is a powerful boost of our brand recognition, and a tremendously important phase of business development in SonoScape's 20 years' history".  

About SonoScape

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Caring for Life through Innovation" by providing ultrasound and endoscopy solutions. With seamless support, SonoScape provides worldwide sales and service in more than 130 countries, benefiting local hospitals and doctors with comprehensive imaging diagnostic evidence and technical support. Investing 20% of total revenue into R&D annually, SonoScape establishes seven R&D centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Harbin, Wuhan, Tokyo, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, with more advanced products to be introduced into the pipeline.

For more information, please visit us at https://sonoscape.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797953/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
setting up April 15th SonoScape receives FDA 510 SonoScape's Endoscopic product roadmap
Vedi anche
Ucraina, ambasciatore Francia Masset: "Europa forte e unita contro aggressione russa"
News to go
Gerusalemme, scontri su Spianata Moschee: almeno 150 feriti
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua, milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Terremoti nel Mediterraneo, scosse nelle zone di Siracusa e Pozzuoli
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Roma in semifinale Conference League, Atalanta eliminata
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Pranzo Pasqua 2022, "italiani spenderanno oltre 100 mln in più"
News to go
Allarme balneari, in 'soccorso' arrivano profughi ucraini
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 14 aprile
News to go
Pasqua 2022, boom turismo in Campania
News to go
Via Crucis al Colosseo, famiglie russa e ucraina insieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza