Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:48
comunicato stampa

Sonus faber x Maserati MC20 Awarded Best In-Car OEM Premium Audio System

10 settembre 2021 | 16.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Expert Imaging and Sound Association Announces 2021-2022 Honorees

VICENZA, Italy, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonus faber is proud to announce its achievement of the 2021-2022 EISA award for the Best In-Car OEM Premium Audio System in the Maserati MC20 Super Sports car. One year after the vehicle’s reveal, the two luxury Italian heritage brands are thrilled to continue to celebrate their partnership in innovation and automotive audio technology.

The first Maserati model in production with the Sonus faber system, the MC20’s premium audio system leverages Sonus faber’s sound tuning expertise to create a 12-channel system amplified with 695 Watts of power and 12 speakers with specific characteristics of the Sonus faber philosophy of creating a sound reproduction that implies the use of natural materials. The system is tailored specifically to the environment, the speakers working with custom EQ and real-time optimization of a 695W-rated Class D amplifier, offering both stereo and surround options. The resulting sound beautifully captures the “Voice of Sonus faber” and gives the listener the ability to distinguish the different instruments on a track, with the emotional experience mirroring a live performance.

“The Sonus faber team is honored to receive this prestigious award, truly affirming that this five-year passion project resulted in a world-class automotive audio system,” said Sonus faber President and McIntosh Group Co-CEO Jeff Poggi. “We share this celebration with Maserati, our trusted partner, and look forward to bringing our natural sound to more luxury automotive consumers across the globe.”

Read more about the award by visiting https://eisa.eu/awards/maserati-mc20-with-sonus-faber/

ABOUT SONUS FABERSonus faber is an Italian manufacturer of handcrafted speakers, and other high-end audio equipment, born from the idea of a man who loved music and its correct reproduction, but also from a person with a special sensibility about handcrafted wood products and a true reverence for beauty. Sonus faber brand tells a story by means of sound and materials. Each Sonus faber product, be it past, present or future, is able to take the listener into a world of long-lasting tradition, Italian culture and craftsmanship. Our handmade musical instruments are true to Italian expertise, with an unforgettable voice that immerses you in a natural sound experience. For more information, please visit www.sonusfaber.com

ABOUT MASERATI S.P.A.Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of the utmost excellence. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version and are the Trident Brand’s first electrified cars. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol and 4-cylinder hybrid powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, is the supreme expression of the Trident Brand’s high-performing DNA. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. MC20 is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:Julia Lescarbeau, PR and Communications Manager, E: jlescarbeau@mcgroupinc.com

LINK TO LOGOS & PICTURES: https://bit.ly/3jxi4RZ

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d02b249f-b926-400a-a139-40e3fae2b911 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6ec3dc3-7b3d-441e-9294-64b449613b98

