Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:05 Napoli, ancora un'esplosione di un ordigno a Frattaminore

09:44 Covid Corea Sud oggi, nuovo record contagi: sfiorati 50mila contagi in 24 ore

09:39 Centrodestra, Salvini: "Giuste ambizioni Meloni, io un anno ministro l'ho fatto"

09:00 Covid, Salvini: "Non ho vaccinato mia figlia"

08:31 Covid, superati i 400 milioni di contagi nel mondo

08:10 Corruzione, 5 arresti a Napoli: c'è anche ex pm di Salerno

07:59 Covid oggi Italia: da mascherine a riaperture e Green pass, le novità

07:54 Spaccia in ciabatte a Monza, sorpreso dai carabinieri ingoia le dosi

07:22 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 234mila contagi in 24 ore

00:10 Covid, Oms: con Omicron 500mila morti

00:02 Mascherine all'aperto e al chiuso, quando c'è obbligo e cosa cambia da 11 febbraio

22:59 Coppa Italia, Inter-Roma 2-0 e nerazzurri in semifinale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sony invites fans to new brand campaign "Set The Stage" with The Kid LAROI

09 febbraio 2022 | 06.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Tate McRae and BIA also collaborate with Sony to bring top hits to life through fan-created artwork

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced a new brand campaign, "Set The Stage" — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including The Kid LAROI, the Australian artist behind the chart toppers "Stay" and "Without You," multi-platinum-certified, Boston-born artist BIA ("Whole Lotta Money") and Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae ("you broke me first"). 

Streaming live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae will begin a string of live performance videos on February 24 with a live set featuring her new single "she's all I wanna be," released on February 4. BIA will follow with a performance video on March 3, with "Set The Stage" culminating in an upcoming grand finale performance from The Kid LAROI*.

To bring fans even closer to the Sony Music artists they love, The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae and BIA will each invite their followers to participate in the "Set The Stage" challenge. Fans in the United States will be able to submit artwork of the artist's song lyrics that will then be turned into dynamic, visual works that the artists will perform within during their "Set The Stage" live video performance.

The performance videos with 360 Reality Audio, production diaries and unreleased behind-the-scenes content of all three live performances will be shot with Sony's flagship digital cinema camera — the VENICE 2 and FX9 full-frame cameras, and will be released throughout the campaign.

"I'm beyond excited to partner with Sony and bring my fans in on the fun," said Sony Music Artist The Kid LAROI. "My fans have quite literally changed my life and I want to connect with them in new ways. With my first global tour coming up, I wanted to take this opportunity to share this experience with my fans, putting their voices at the center of my work."

Each day, fans will be invited to check out Sony's global YouTube channel to watch exclusive, behind-the-scenes content of their favorite artists as they prepare for their live performances. Performance videos will be brought to life using Sony's cameras including its new flagship cinema camera VENICE 2. The VENICE 2 builds upon the success of the original VENICE and features the best overall image quality with natural skin tones, highlights that roll off and expanded dynamic range. The videos will also be re-mixed in 360 Reality Audio to create a lifelike music experience for fans.

"Providing fans with a deeper connection to their favorite artists and their music through technology is the cornerstone of Set The Stage," said Shiro Kambe, Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Group Corporation. "We are creating exciting new content by pairing talented artists and innovative technology to deliver an experience that only Sony can provide."

The action kicks off on Thursday, February 24, when viewers can tune in to watch Tate McRae's live "Set The Stage" performance on Sony's global YouTube channel.

*For more information about "Set The Stage", including updated details of artists' performances, please visit: https://www.sony.com/en/brand/setthestage/home

Media inquiries: Corporate Communications Department, Sony Group Corporation Sony.Pressroom@sony.co.jp  

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742628/Set_The_Stage_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734662/Sony_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742629/Set_The_Stage_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Sony invites fans Sony griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Macron: "Possibile far progredire negoziati"
News to go
Pnrr, Napoli prima in bando trasporti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Oscar, Sorrentino: "Felicissimo per la nomination"
News to go
Ue, von der Leyen: "Con Chips Act più resistenti a crisi"
News to go
Pechino 2022, curling: Italia oro nel doppio misto
News to go
Abusi, Ratzinger: "Vergogna e dolore"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "Se Russia invade, tutta la Nato è pronta a reagire"
Verso il nuovo digitale, dove si cambia dal 9 febbraio
News to go
De Luca: "Stop mascherine all'aperto? Non in Campania"
Michel, dopo 4 anni torna a camminare grazie a elettrodi - Video
News to go
Pechino 2022, short track: Fontana oro nei 500 metri donne
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza