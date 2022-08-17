Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

Soroco Launches First-Ever Task Mining Playbook by Everest Group

17 agosto 2022 | 10.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soroco, one of the world's first work graph companies, today announced the launch of the first-ever Task Mining Playbook by Everest Group, a leading research firm.

This playbook is a first-of-its-kind guide that empowers enterprises at various stages of their transformation journey with insights, methodologies, and practical advice to achieve best-in-class outcomes through the work graph. It also gives IT and business leaders the foundation they need to get the most out of this transformative technology.

"The new Everest Group Task Mining Playbook empowers enterprises with insights, methodologies, and practical advice to effectively leverage task mining to plan, sustain, and optimize the returns from their process transformation and automation programs," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group. "Task Mining is still new to many organizations. This comprehensive playbook aims to enable them to visualize and plan a roadmap that answers the questions of what to do next and how to achieve those never-ending efficiency and experience targets."

Samson David, CEO, Soroco, said, "We are pleased to offer the Task Mining Playbook, which is packed with industry trends and best practices and serves as both a guide and tool for customers and partners. At Soroco, we are building the world's first work graph platform, a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. Today, over 60% of this data originates from millions of human-computer interactions teams and users have across applications, emails, chats, and documents at work. Providing structured insights to customers from this massive, untapped, and unstructured enterprise data is critical for the success of transformation programs within enterprises."

The playbook highlights how traditional solutions are not suitable for how teams work today and fail to capture work done using a suite of productivity applications. The playbook includes an enterprise case study by a leading pharma major, Bayer, that showcases how Soroco's flagship product Scout helped improve the efficiency and effectiveness of several teams. It also incorporates findings from a customer survey conducted across 111 CIOs, managers, and end-users.

Some of the key findings of the survey include:

Given the growing usage of applications such as collaboration apps and documentation tools, the work graph emerges as the key link to understanding unstructured and undocumented work on various applications. The work graph provides deep visibility into how teams manage work and helps understand how last-mile activities are performed in the workplace.

Download a complimentary copy of the Task Mining Playbook here.

About Soroco:

Soroco is building the world's first work graph platform - a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. We are a deep tech company with ~40 patents. Our flagship product Scout, powered by the work graph, provides near real-time insights into how work gets done on the ground and helps enterprises in their transformation journey. The 'work graph' unifies disjoint categories like Process Mining, Task Mining, user training, BPM, and RPA to provide a single source of truth. Visit www.soroco.com to learn how we help teams discover their work graph.

