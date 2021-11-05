Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:39
Sotheby's Lifts the Curtain on One of the Most Important Sales Series Ever Staged

05 novembre 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

$1 BILLION WORTH OF ART ACROSS 7 SALES IN 1 WEEK - Unveiled Today in Sotheby's New York Galleries - 

 From The Legendary Macklowe Collection Through to 'The Now' Auction, Dedicated to Today's Frontrunners

 AUCTIONS 15-19 NOVEMBER

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring more than 680 lots that together comprise one of the most important sale series ever staged, the full complement of Sotheby's November auction week is today unveiled to the public in its entirety in Sotheby's New York Galleries.

Carrying a combined estimate in the region of $1 billion, the exhibition and sales will be anchored by the celebrated Macklowe Collection - one of the greatest collections of any kind ever to come to the market. The November offering will include 35 works from the collection, each one a masterpiece in its own right. (See here and here for further details). These will be presented alongside three further Evening sales, featuring standout works from the late 19th century through to art executed in the last 20 years, including BanksyJean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Leonora Carrington, Jordan Casteel, Frida Kahlo, Lee Krasner, Claude Monet, Yoshitomo Nara, and many more, as well as 50 works from the collection of the storied art collector and great television production Douglas S. Cramer, including Roy Lichtenstein's masterpiece Two Paintings…Craig – a gift from the artist and a symbol of their close friendship. The week of evening sales will also include a dedicated, single lot auction of The Constitution of the United States, sold to benefit the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation.

Selected highlights from the forthcoming season:

Le NezNo. 7Diego y yo (Diego and I)hereCoin du bassin aux nymphéasAntibes vue de la Salishere

Derek Parsons | Derek.Parsons@Sothebys.com | Adrienne DeGisi | Adrienne.DeGisi@Sothebys.com 

in Evidenza