Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 13:22
Soulmia Launched Shopping Festival to Celebrate World Graphics Day: Embrace 'Yoursoulf Zone' with Graphics

21 aprile 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Soulmia has been widely praised since it launched as an online fast fashion brand, especially from their series of 'GRAPHIC.' To celebrate World Graphics Day, Soulmia starts Shopping Festival on April 21st, 2021.

HONG KONG, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulmia, as an online fast-fashion brand, applies different graphics to their clothes and tries to show the uniqueness of the graphics to the world. To celebrate the special day of graphics, Soulmia has announced its Shopping Festival with its series of GRAPHIC from April 21st to April 27th, 2021.

April 27th was designated as World Graphics Day in 1995 by the International Council of Design. The festival is the opportunity to recognize the critical role that graphics play in world social development and mutual exchange between different cultures.

Soulmia World Graphics Day Shopping Festival

Learn more about Soulmia Graphic Shopping Festival at https://bit.ly/3e84L6M.

As the brand's best-seller, the Graphic series such as animal and slogan prints have won a good reputation among customers. Meanwhile, the brand expanded the series into different categories includes tees, crop tops, tank tops, swimwear, dresses, and hoodies.

With the brand slogan set as 'Yoursoulf Zone', Soulmia hopes that everyone can embrace their true self with style. The brand attempts to make its products a way of emotional expressions for customers. Therefore, they designed different graphics and put them on their clothes to help customers express their true lifestyle.

Since the brand was founded, Soulmia tries to convey a message to customers that getting dressed is about staying fashionable and comfortable in daily life. Adhering to the concept, all tees contain more than 80% cotton, allowing customers to express their personality while wearing comfortable.

As a newborn brand, they are dedicated to offering comfortable and stylish products with cost-efficiency to customers. Until now, Soulmia has expanded its GRAPHIC series into more than 3,500 styles and updated 200 styles every week. In this situation, Soulmia is the ultimate one-stop shop for economical fashionistas who crave authentic yet powerful forms of self-expression.

About Soulmia: 

Soulmia is an online fashion brand aiming to bridge the gap between fashion trends and daily comforts. The brand has sold high-quality and cost-efficiency products to more than 40 nations and regions, with the mission of offering a lifestyle of casualness combined with diverse styles to its customers around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490270/World_Graphic_Day_Banner.jpg

 

